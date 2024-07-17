Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Lille defender Leny Yoro as he accepts their salary package.

Yoro is set to earn more than new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt remain options for United.

Manchester United are pushing to secure the signature of Lille defender Leny Yoro, and Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that he's accepted a contract proposal.

The young centre-back has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in Europe, and with just a year remaining on his contract, his future has been up in the air. United have been battling to convince him to make the move to Old Trafford, and it now appears that they are close to getting their man.

Yoro Accepts Man Utd Contract Offer

He will be paid more than Zirkzee

Speaking on his Playback channel on Wednesday afternoon, Italian reporter Romano has confirmed that Yoro has accepted a proposal from United. The French centre-back will fly in to England today and complete a medical with the Red Devils as they edge closer to securing his signature.

"Man Utd want to be very fast, so the expectation is for the 'Here We Go' very soon, already today probably. Because Man Utd don't want to lose time, because they fear that any club can jump in and try to hijack the deal, obviously, especially Real Madrid. But at the moment, it's very clear feeling on all parties that Leny Yoro is ready to go to Manchester United. Manchester United have booked the medical for Leny Yoro to do everything very fast, and the medical has been booked today. So Man United have everything ready for medical tests later today for Leny Yoro, because they want him to sign as soon as possible, they want to make it happen as soon as possible. They don't want to lose time. Five year contract, one-year option, exactly the same contract of Joshua Zirkzee, in terms of length, but in terms of salary it is way higher, and also an important commission is part of the story. So everything is agreed with the agent, the contract is also accepted by the player."

David Ornstein of The Athletic broke the news on Wednesday morning, confirming that personal terms were set to be finalised, with Lille accepting an initial £52m bid for the Frenchman. Yoro preferred a move to Real Madrid in the beginning, but United have been persistent in their efforts to convince him to join the Premier League.

Leny Yoro's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.29 Tackles Per 90 1.21 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.48

Romano or Ornstein are yet to confirm the salary package presented to Yoro, but journalist Santi Aouna has suggested that a £145k-a-week offer is on the table. Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT back in June that Yoro is considered a 'dream' signing for the Manchester outfit.

Related Man Utd 'Not Willing' to Pay £42m for Matthijs De Ligt De Ligt has been linked with Manchester United throughout the summer, but a move for Leny Yoro has put his potential transfer on the back foot

Man Utd Could Still Sign Matthijs de Ligt

The Dutch defender and Branthwaite are targets

According to Romano, Manchester United are actively working on a deal to acquire Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich, despite their pursuit of Yoro progressing. The Dutch defender has agreed to the move to Old Trafford, but negotiations between United and Bayern are ongoing as they look to decide on a fee.

Although it may seem excessive to be splashing out on multiple centre-backs in one window, Raphael Varane and Willy Kambwala have left the club this summer, leaving them short of options. United already suffered problems at the back last season, with Casemiro regularly deployed in defence.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-07-24.