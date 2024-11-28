Manchester United defender Leny Yoro wasn't spotted in training on Wednesday ahead of their game against Bodo/Glimt, and Samuel Luckhurst has explained that it was a designated recovery day for the young centre-back, while The Athletic report that he won't play on Thursday.

Yoro joined the Red Devils during the summer transfer window, signing from French side Lille, but he's yet to make his competitive debut for the Premier League club. The French defender suffered an injury during pre-season which has ruled him out for months, but he's slowly started returning to training.

The 19-year-old has been in training this month, but ahead of United's Europa League clash, Yoro, alongside Jonny Evans weren't spotted during their session. Yoro was left out of United's game against Ipswich Town on Sunday, so supporters may have been concerned that he had suffered an injury setback.

Manchester United defender Yoro has not yet returned to full first-team training as he recovers from a fractured metatarsal sustained in July, according to Manchester Evening News reporter Luckhurst. Although he participated in one training session under new coach Ruben Amorim, he missed the recent Premier League game against Ipswich Town and the session ahead of United's Europa League match against Bodo/Glimt.

Initially set to play for the Under-21s last week, Yoro was withdrawn, with sources citing a recovery day as part of his rehabilitation plan. His full return remains uncertain, but United are clearly looking to manage his workload in order to ensure he doesn't suffer another injury. The Athletic have also reported that Yoro won't be available to face Bodo/Glimt due to his recovery.

With Amorim implementing a three-at-the-back system, there's a good chance that Yoro could make himself a starter once he proves his fitness. Against Ipswich, United lined up with Evans, Noussari Mazraoui, and Matthijs de Ligt as their centre-back options, so there's no reason Yoro can't provide tough competition for a place in the side.

Not only will United have to be patient with Yoro due to his injury problems, but they will need to be wary of his age and lack of experience in the Premier League. Although Yoro was a regular for Lille before his move, he's still a young talent who needs time to adapt to a new country.