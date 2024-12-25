Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has been in and out of the side since Ruben Amorim's arrival, but it could be time to give him a nailed-on place in the starting XI.

The young centre-back arrived at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window, joining the Red Devils in a big-money move from Ligue 1 side Lille. United paid a fee which could total £59m, a whopping figure considering his lack of experience in senior football.

It's taken a while for United fans to see Yoro in action after picking up an injury during pre-season, but he's recently returned to action and has been in and out of Amorim's starting XI. United have struggled defensively of late, conceding seven goals in their last two games.

Leny Yoro Becoming Undroppable at Man Utd

Amorim doesn't appear to fully trust him

Against Bournemouth last time out, Amorim opted to stick Yoro on the bench, lining up with Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire. and Lisandro Martinez in defence. The young centre-back started the previous game against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup, impressing at the back despite United conceding four goals.

Amorim has been quick to filter out players who aren't consistently performing, with Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho recently omitted from the squad to face Manchester City, with the former not featuring since. In defence, Amorim doesn't appear to fully trust Yoro just yet, not starting him in their last two Premier League fixtures.

It's safe to say a host of United's regular starting XI aren't performing, so there's an argument to suggest Yoro should be playing more often. When given an opportunity, the youngster hasn't let United down, but Amorim seems cautious not to give him too much game time at a young age.

The Portuguese manager has shown plenty of faith in other youngsters so far, and it could be time for Yoro to get an extended run in the team with the Red Devils struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Amorim Has Shown Faith in Amad Diallo

Mainoo is also a regular

In United's previous Premier League fixture against Bournemouth, where the Manchester club were defeated 3-0 at home, both Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo were given starts. Two young products, Amorim has shown faith in the duo, while Yoro was sat watching on from the bench.

Tyrell Malacia started at left wing-back, with Mazraoui in a centre-back role, but Amorim quickly changed that at half-time with Yoro introduced. Malacia has struggled to complete games after coming back from injury while Mazraoui is more naturally a wing-back, so it makes little sense for Yoro not to be in the starting XI in the near future. Amorim appeared to realise his mistake not to include Yoro from the start, and it will be interesting to see whether he's included next time out.