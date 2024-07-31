Highlights Concerns have grown over Leny Yoro's injury as footage showed him on crutches and wearing a protective boot post-match.

Erik ten Hag is set to address Yoro's potential prolonged absence in a news conference on Thursday.

The lack of a new fitness coach at Man United is viewed as a possible reason behind the club's extensive injury woes under Ten Hag.

Manchester United’s summer arrival Leny Yoro has been spotted on crutches in between the club’s pre-season fixtures and, per The Guardian, concerns are growing among Old Trafford circles that the Frenchman, 18, could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

In just his second start following his summer switch from French side Lille, after wholly impressing in his 45-minute cameo against Rangers, Saint-Maurice-born Yoro was replaced by academy star Rhys Bennett in the 35th minute against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Related Who is Manchester United's New Signing Leny Yoro In Leny Yoro, Manchester United may have secured the services of a future defensive reference.

In regulation time, Arsenal managed to secure a 2-1 win with Rasmus Hojlund on target for Erik ten Hag’s side - but the result aside, much of the fanbase were worried when £52 million-signing Yoro hobbled off the club’s first pre-season fixture of their United States leg.

Frenchman ruled out of Real Betis clash

Since limping off at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, the youngster has not been able to train since and footage has now emerged of him wearing a protective boot on his left foot, all while sporting some crutches, as he joined the rest of his colleagues on the team bus.

His left leg was also pictured to be bandaged below the knee and fears are now growing that he may be nursing a potential fracture, leading to a 'lengthy layoff'. This is terrible news ahead of an all-crucial 2024/25 campaign, which kick-starts on the 10 August with the Community Shield.

Per ESPN, boss Erik ten Hag is poised to address the situation at a news conference on Thursday, though Yoro is believed to be out for their pre-season clash with Spanish outfit Real Betis. The club refused to comment when contacted.

Should Yoro face a prolonged stay on the wrong side of the white line, it could provide Ten Hag and his entourage’s squad with a hammer blow as they look to impress under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s fresh ownership structure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United’s eighth-placed finish - on 60 points - in 2023/24 was the worst of their Premier League history.

Melissa Reddy, speaking on Sky Sports News, has suggested that the Old Trafford faithful ‘would be right’ to have extra concern over the extent of Yoro’s injury problem, as the feeling around club figures is that it looks ‘worrying’.

Theory Behind Man Utd’s Injury Woes

Luckhurst blames lack of new fitness coach

Close

Manchester Evening News’ journalist Samuel Luckhurst believes that their lack of a new fitness coach - among the array of behind-the-scenes changes to Ten Hag’s entourage - could be the reason why the 13-time Premier League champions’ queue for the treatment table is so extensive.

“For all the coaching changes at United, there is a glaring omission: a new fitness coach. United still have the same one who was promoted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer five years ago, when United promised to have their fittest squad ever. Before the end of August, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba were sidelined through injury.”

Ten Hag, despite the Dutchman’s star-studded squad having suffered a whopping 66 separate injuries, will undoubtedly be expecting to see a major improvement in both results and performances following last season’s dire conclusion, one that was softened by their FA Cup final win over Manchester City.