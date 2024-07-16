Highlights Man Utd are leading the race to sign Leny Yoro.

Talks are ongoing with he Lille defender with personal terms being discussed.

Real Madrid are also keen, but United are ahead.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro after having an offer accepted for the youngster, and journalist Nabil Djellit has confirmed that talks are ongoing between the player and club.

Yoro has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in world football after becoming a key figure for Lille. An exit appears to be likely in the summer transfer window, and United are looking to bring him to Old Trafford.

Man Utd in Talks With Leny Yoro

They are ahead of Real Madrid

According to French journalist Djellit, United have seen an offer of €62m (£52m) accepted for Yoro, and they are in talks with the young defender to discuss a salary package. The reporter claims that United are currently ahead of Real Madrid in the race to secure his signature, with the Spanish giants also keen.

Yoro, described as being a "world-class" talent by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, would not only be a signing for the future, but he's capable of making an immediate impact at Old Trafford. Djellit has hinted that Yoro could now be open to a move to United in his update on Tuesday afternoon.

Leny Yoro's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.29 Tackles Per 90 1.21 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.48

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reported on Tuesday morning that Manchester United have made progress in their efforts to sign Yoro. Matthijs de Ligt is also a target, but Ornstein has suggested that the Red Devils may focus on bringing just one of the defensive duo to the club. Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite has also been the subject of interest from United, but the Toffees' valuation is currently too high for Erik ten Hag's recruitment team.

United targeting more than one centre-back certainly shouldn't be ruled out considering their outgoings so far in the summer transfer window. Raphael Varane left the club with his contract expiring, while young defender Willy Kambwala has also departed for Villarreal.

Man Utd Enquire About Jonathan Tah

Bayern are also interested

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have expressed an interest in Bayer Leverkusen's central defender Jonathan Tah, submitting an enquiry to the Bundesliga club. Bayern Munich are said to be also keen on the German international, who could be eyed as a replacement for De Ligt, with United interested.

The interest in multiple defenders suggests it might not be just one centre-back who arrives through the door in the summer transfer window. The likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof might not be too pleased with sitting on the fringes next season, so another sale could prompt them to dip into the market.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/07/2024