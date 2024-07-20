Highlights Leny Yoro impressed during his first appearance for Manchester United in a pre-season friendly win over Rangers.

The teenage defender spoke to United's in-house TV channel after the match and wowed supporters with his responses.

Fans praised Yoro's grasp of English and also welcomed his complimentary words about United's supporters.

As far as uncompetitive debuts go, Leny Yoro had a pretty good one. The 18-year-old centre-back made his first appearance for Manchester United on Saturday, impressing in a 45-minute outing against Rangers at Murrayfield.

United signed the highly rated French youngster earlier this week for a fee that could rise to almost £60million with add-ons, staving off interest from Real Madrid. Yoro has some way to go to justify the lofty fee United paid for him, but everything he showed against Rangers suggested he is more than capable of doing so.

There were a couple of notable highlights during Yoro's outing. One of them saw the youngster use his pace to pull off a last-ditch challenge on Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers, while another saw him ping a pinpoint long ball from the centre of defence to pick out left-back Sam Murray.

Yoro's First Post-Match Interview

Defender impressed United fans

Yoro was taken off at half-time as Erik ten Hag changed his entire outfield team for United's second pre-season friendly of the summer, but despite not featuring in the second half, his performance remained a hot topic after the final whistle, with fans buzzing over the new signing.

Yoro spoke to United's in-house TV channel, MUTV, after the match, and fans were impressed with his grasp of the English language, as well as how complimentary he was of United's supporters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro is the fifth-most-expensive teenage signing in football history, behind Kylian Mbappe, Joao Felix, Matthijs de Ligt and Romeo Lavia.

"The fans, they are everywhere," Yoro said. "They are really good with us. Of course, they were here for me, so for me it was really important. So, thank you to the fans. Hope to see you soon in Old Trafford."

On his debut itself, the teenager said: "For me, it was incredible. It was a really good game from the team. I'm happy with my performance and I hope we continue like that. My team-mates helped me a lot, the staff, they made me comfortable. On the pitch, we are together, so for me, it's very good."

United will now travel to the United States for a pre-season tour that will see them face Arsenal and Real Betis in California, before a meeting with Liverpool in South Carolina. Yoro added: "We have three games, competitive games. The fans will be there, I know. And with the team, we'll give everything to win these games."

United Fans Respond to Yoro Interview

'I'm just in awe'

United fans online lapped up Yoro's interview. "I can't do anything else but love this kid. How he carries himself and how he plays - I'm just in awe," one wrote. Another wrote: "He’s so likeable", while a third said: "18 years of age, and speaking a foreign language so well, huge respect."

Former United player Danny Simpson was on punditry duty for MUTV for the match and hailed the youngster's display. He said: “We could see this kid at centre-back for us for the next eight or 10 years. He looked Rio-esque (Ferdinand). Comfortable on the ball, no stress. I thought for the first 45 minutes he was excellent. I’m looking forward to seeing more.”