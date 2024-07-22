Highlights Lionel Messi's talent was undeniable in 2008, and Barcelona did not want him to play at the 2008 Olympics.

Pep Guardiola was understanding of Messi's desires and allowed him to go to Beijing, ultimately leading to success.

Messi's Olympic gold and Guardiola's bold decisions were key in shaping Barca's treble-winning team in 2008/09.

Lionel Messi is probably the greatest player of all time. That much is clear now and even way back in 2008, most knew he was going to be a very special footballer. This would explain why Barcelona weren't too keen on letting him spend the summer away at the Olympics with Argentina.

The youngster had broken into the team during the 2004/05 campaign, and his reputation would soar game by game. In the 2007/08 campaign, he'd bagged 16 goals and 16 assists but Barca finished third. As such, the Catalan giants had not yet qualified for the following season's Champions League.

If Messi was to travel for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the then-21-year-old would be absent for the third qualifying round match against Polish outfit Wisla Krakow. A match with Barcelona could simply not afford to lose.

As the Inter Miami star would later explain: "Nobody wanted me to go to the Olympics with the national team." That was until Pep Guardiola got involved.

Why Pep Guardiola Allowed Messi to go to Olympics

"He grabbed me and said, ‘You want to go, don’t you?’"

Reflecting on the situation, Messi was full of praise for his former manager. He noted how Guardiola – who had only just arrived as manager – was "phenomenal" and he stepped in and gave the Argentinian permission to leave.

He recalled: “I remember that we were in the pre-season in Italy and after a friendly match against Fiorentina, he grabbed me and said, ‘You want to go, don’t you?’ I said yes."

Speaking to journalist Juan Pablo Varsky, (via @AlbicelesteTalk), the Barcelona legend went into more detail about what went down. He explained how he looked so miserable and Guardiola sensed this could be an issue, saying:

"When Pep arrived, we had just started training and there was some buzz about whether I would go to the Olympics or stay. We had to qualify for the Champions League no matter what. I looked unhappy during training because I wanted to go to the Olympics, and he noticed. "He's very smart, nothing escapes him. He got to know me quickly, I'm transparent. He said to me, 'Don't worry, we will qualify for the Champions League. Go, win the Games, and come back; it's going to be a long year and we'll enjoy it.'"

Messi wins Olympic Gold

Then delivers Barca treble

Although Barcelona were expected to beat Wisla Krakow, there would have been huge pressure on Guardiola if his team had left. He may have been a well-respected former player and La Masia graduate, but the current Manchester City boss was unproven at that stage, having only coached Barcelona B prior.

Showing a sense of certainty which has served him well in his managerial career since, he took the decision to let Messi go off to Beijing. The young winger would win Gold with Argentina while Barca would comfortably qualify for the Champions League.

Lionel Messi at Beijing 2008 Games 5 Goals 2 Assists 3 Honours Gold Medal

Guardiola would also take the bold decision to sell star players and club icons Ronaldinho and Deco that summer. They turned up to a training session drunk and the new boss felt it would be best to let them leave, in order to protect Messi.

This turned out to be another brilliant call. Indeed, his young talent would finish the campaign having netted 38 goals and 19 assists – his best return yet. Not only that, but having won nothing the season before, Barca would win the treble – lifting ​​​​​​the Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey trophies as one of the greatest teams in football history was formed.

