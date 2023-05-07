Aston Villa duo Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho are now under threat at Villa Park, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Unai Emery has transformed the way Villa play for the better, and it's going to be difficult to displace any players in the starting eleven.

Aston Villa news - Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho

When Bailey and Coutinho arrived at Villa Park, it was an exciting time for the fanbase.

The attacking duo, who earn a combined £225k-a-week, were two players who could have brought the club some much-needed firepower to their front line.

However, since Emery has arrived, he's changed the system and there hasn't been a regular place for both Bailey and Coutinho.

In all fairness, over the last few games, both players have been out injured, with Emery providing an update on their fitness after their defeat away to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He said: "The four players we have out now are close to starting training with us. Maybe we could get one or two to be with us in the next match against Wolves, but of course, maybe we will need more time to try to use them with good performances after their injuries."

What has Jones said about Bailey and Coutinho?

Jones has suggested that their position in the side could be under threat considering how Villa are playing at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "These are the two players I feel potentially most at threat in this team, to be honest. So it'll be interesting to see what happens when they return.

"What opportunities will they get and will they take them? Because I think if you're going to look to reshape this squad, then you've got to consider whether Bailey and Coutinho definitely fit in with the way that this team is heading. So yeah, this will be interesting."

How have the Villa duo performed this season?

Coutinho and Bailey have started a combined 30 Premier League games this campaign, scoring five goals and providing three assists between them.

Coutinho alone, has scored just once, whilst he is yet to register an assist, as per FBref.

According to Sofascore's rating system, Coutinho and Bailey rank 16th and 18th respectively in the Villa squad, so it's understandable that Emery is going to prefer other options, especially considering the performances we're seeing from the Midlands club at the moment.