Highlights Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad bumped into one another in a lift ahead of their UFC 304 main event clash.

Footage of the icy encounter has been shared on the latest episode of 'UFC Embedded'.

The pair had to be separated by their teams as tensions rose at a hotel in Manchester.

Ahead of the huge UFC 304 card this upcoming weekend in Manchester, the two fighters competing in the main event for the UFC Welterweight Championship, Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, have been involved in a heated altercation. The two rivals ended up inadvertently sharing a lift in the fighter hotel prior to their headline contest - and it makes for interesting viewing.

The world was already aware that the pair had been involved in an an awkward exchange after Muhammad spoke about the incident in an interview with MMA Junkie on Tuesday. However, the UFC has now released footage of the incident on the latest episode of 'UFC Embedded.'

If tensions were not already high enough heading into Saturday's fight, their chance meeting at the start of fight week has ramped things up even further.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad Involved in Heated Elevator Altercation

Edwards and Muhammad clashed at the UFC 304 fighter hotel yesterday

On Wednesday morning, some very brief footage was released on Tom Aspinall's YouTube channel of Edwards and Muhammad talking trash to each other shortly following the altercation. While that video was fascinating in its own right, cameras that were inside the elevator at the time show exactly what went down between the two top welterweights.

Edwards entered the elevator which Muhammad was already in. Despite the two immediately locking eyes and Muhammad attempting to intimidate the champion, 'Rocky' was initially relaxed about the situation and seemed to laugh it off.

While moving between floors, Muhammad was also pictured having a staredown with Edwards' brother, Fabian, who is a highly-rated middleweight fighter who will face Johnny Eblen for the Bellator middleweight title this September. This led to Leon making a derogatory comment to Muhammad, at which point other members of the Brit's camp decided to get involved.

Ultimately, cooler heads prevailed and the duo were separated once the lift stopped. Had the two fighters been left to their own devices, though, there is a real possibility that Saturday's main event could have been placed in jeopardy. It is remarkable that two pay-per-view headliners were allowed to come into contact with one another in such an enclosed space just days before they are set to fight.

Both Edwards and Muhammad had their say on the incident while speaking to the media on Wednesday, with Leon suggesting that he walked into the elevator in order to gain a mental edge over his challenger, per MMA Fighting.

"I was going up to floor three, [the elevator] opened and he was standing right there in front. I think he thought in his head that I wouldn’t come into the lift so I walked straight into the lift and said, ‘Press No. 3,’ and that was it."

Muhammad, meanwhile, had more to say about Edwards' team than his UFC 304 opponent after the incident.

"I just heard a little short freaking midget screaming something, and I was like, ‘What the heck was that?’” Muhammad said. “I saw it ended up being his coach in front, but Leon and his team didn’t say nothing. His brother [Fabian] was trying to give me a dirty look, but he didn’t know I was sizing him up for after the cage, if he ends up hopping in the cage wanting to do something."

Edwards and Muhammad's first encounter in March 2021 ended in an unsatisfying no contest due to an accidental eye poke. In the three years since, the bad blood between them has increased to a considerable degree. They will hope to finally settle the score at UFC 304 this weekend.