Highlights Leon Edwards plans to showcase his wrestling skills in his fight against Covington.

Edwards is proud of his brother Fabian's success in Bellator MMA and hopes he can join him in the UFC someday.

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is a few days away from trying to prove that he is top dog among a stacked division full of young killers aiming to take his throne. We last saw Edwards at UFC 286, where he proved that his previous KO victory over Kamaru Usman was no fluke. Before he can look into the future for potential fights, he must first beat Colby “Chaos” Covington, one of the most despised fighters in UFC history.

The Oregon native hasn’t been seen inside the octagon since UFC 272 which was in March 2022. His sell power is a big reason why he is able to slide into this title fight so easily. And make no mistake about it, Covington’s WWE-like persona is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Covington’s background.

Leon Edwards prepared for Colby Covington's style

The former UFC interim welterweight champion is a supremely conditioned wrestler who has greatly improved his striking over the years to a respectable level. And Edwards is adamant that Covington isn't some sort of mythical cardio-machine that people are making him out to be

He saidin an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM:

“Everyone keep going on about his cardio but if they’re judging him off beating Robbie Lawler. He threw like 500 punches I think and nobody got hurt. I was like ‘what the hell is going on.I feel like everyone know it’s not the Robbie Lawler that fought Rory Macdonald back in the day. That was a Robbie Lawler that’s been in wars that’s almost 40-years old. I think if he’s getting his confidence off beating someone like that or someone like Masvidal for example—everyone knows Masvidal is washed up, everyone knows that. So he’s going against a totally different animal. A kid that just turned 32-years old like two to three months ago. Just coming off back to back wins over the guy that knocked him out. The pound-for-pound #1 guy in the world. And just physically and mentally ready for anything he can bring. I truly believe that I can go out there, I can make it the fight how I want to make it”

Leon Edwards' has wrestling plan

During the interview, it was easy to see how naturally competitive Edwards is. The always improving Birmingham native doesn’t just possess rich striking ability, he’s also the first man ever to take down Usman in MMA. Edwards made it a point that he wants to flex his wrestling muscles once again come Saturday night.

“Yeah, 100%. 100%. Definitely. It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen. Usman was the first person that they say that I can never takedown because he’s 100% takedown defense or whatever it is. I took him down. So why can’t [I takedown] a man that’s smaller than Usman, not as physical as Usman. He’s been taken down before in the octagon. So why not?”

Inspiration from brother Fabian Edwards

Before the Edwards brothers can manifest their dream, there is more work to be done, and continuing this Saturday night, “Rocky” will have one of the toughest tests of his career. Edwards, who was in a reflexive mindset, went on to shine a light on his little brother, Fabian, who has achieved his own real success in Bellator MMA.

He continued: