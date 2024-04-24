Highlights Leon Edwards' longtime coach Dave Lovell believes his fighter will face Belal Muhammad this summer in Manchester.

The promotion confirmed their highly-anticipated return to the UK for UFC 304 on the 27th of July.

'Rocky' hasn't fought since he defeated Colby Covington at UFC 296 in Las Vegas back in Decmeber.

UFC star Leon Edwards' longtime coach Dave Lovell is adamant that a fight with Belal Muhammad will take place at UFC 304 in Manchester. Last night, the promotion teased their return to the UK in July on social media before deleting the post.

However, this morning, the UFC confirmed the news that they will be heading to Manchester on the 27th of July, with the main card set to get underway at 3am BST.

Edwards and Muhammad have already met inside the Octagon. The pair went head-to-head back in March 2021. Unfortunately for both men, an accidental eye poke in the second round rendered the American unable to continue.

Since the no-contest over the Brit, Muhammad has been on a bit of a tear in the welterweight division, winning five fights on the bounce and is coming off a decision win against Gilbert Burns back in 2023 at UFC 288.

While the highly-anticipated match-up still isn't official at the time of writing, Lovell is confident that the rematch will happen this summer in the UK.

Dave Lovell Confident Belal is Next for Leon

He's 99 per cent sure it'll happen in the UK

Speaking to talkSPORT at OKTAON 56 in Birmingham last weekend, Lovell revealed how Edwards was ready to fight at UFC 300, but is now confident he'll feature at 304 this summer.

"The UFC is over here in July, so no doubt Leon will be on that bill,” he said. “Unfortunately, he couldn’t make the UFC 300 bill for whatever reason.

“The lads that were put to him, Shavkat [Rakhmonov] Khamzat [Chimaev] and Islam [Makhachev], they were all fasting. We were ready to go but it is what it is.”

He went on to almost guarantee that Muhammad would be next for 'Rocky' as the pair look to settle the score once and for all in the cage.

“I think it will be Belal next. It’s not written in stone, but 99.9 percent [of me] thinks it will be Belal. Leon is looking forward to the July bill. He starts his camp next week, for a 12-week camp and we are sharpening up our tools to deal with Mr. Belal.”

He added: “I don’t see him wanting to stand with Leon. He’ll be looking to grind Leon against the cage, take him down, maul him when he’s down, and probably steal a decision that way.

“If that eye poke never happened, I think Leon would’ve finished him in the second round. To me, analysing the fight and looking back on it, Belal was looking for a way out and to steal a decision. That eye poke, and the noise he made, literally screaming and crying, it’s funny that he didn’t have to go to hospital, didn’t have any eye damage, so what does that tell you? If the medics clear him after the fight, what does that tell you? He tried to steal a decision, but payback is a b***h, we’ll see.”

'Rocky' Hasn't Fought Since Defeating Colby Covington

The Brit is now unbeaten in his last 13 fights

Edwards' last outing came back in December at UFC 296 where he defeated Colby Covington to extend his unbeaten run to 13 fights.

The Jamaican-born star got the better of the striking exchanges and even out-grappled the wrestling specialist before securing a unanimous decision victory in Las Vegas.

There was a lot of bad blood leading up to the fight, with Edwards hitting out at the American for insulting his late father. Speaking to Joe Rogan after the contest, 'Rocky' said: “This was an emotional fight for me. This guy used my dad’s death as entertainment, he used my dad’s murder as entertainment. It took a lot for me to calm down, stay focused and come into this fight. I spoke to my coaches, spoke to my mum, and I kind of just shut it down."

A potential showdown with Muhammad will see Edwards defend the welterweight title for the third time after he dethroned Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 two years ago.