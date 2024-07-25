Highlights Leon Edwards has recently shown off his incredible physique ahead of UFC 304.

The welterweight champion will defend his title for the third time against Belal Muhammad in Manchester.

The Brit is also having to cut over a stone ahead of the weigh-ins on Friday.

UFC welterweight king Leon Edwards will have to undergo a slightly brutal cut ahead of his showdown with Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

'Rocky' is set to defend his 170lbs belt for the third time this weekend on home soil in Manchester. The Brit comes into the contest off the back of a unanimous decision victory against Colby Covington back in December.

As for Muhammad, the challenger secured the biggest win of his career in his last outing, beating Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision at UFC 288 in May 2023.

Both Edwards and Muhammad are familiar with each other. The pair went head-to-head over three years ago in Las Vegas. The bout went down as a no-contest after an accidental eye poke rendered 'Remember the Name' unable to continue.

Leon Edwards' Physique

'Rocky' already looks to be in peak condition

Ahead of the fight, both men will have to make championship weight of 170lbs. 'Rocky' will have to cut quite a bit in order to successfully tip the scales.

The British star entered UFC 304 fight week a stone above the welterweight championship limit, as reported by the Sun. It was revealed that the fighter has to lose 17lbs - which is just over 7.7kg - before Friday's official weigh-ins.

While a lot of fighters in this situation will be starting to panic and cut unnecessary corners in a bid to make weight, Edwards will not be starving himself at all.

The 32-year-old will be eating regular meals every day in the build-up to weigh-in day. Recent pictures uploaded to Edwards' official Instagram page show the welterweight star looking in fine condition ahead of his upcoming title defence.

'Rocky' appears to be leaving no stone unturned for his mouthwatering main event with Muhammad and is looking rather chizzled and in peak condition despite having to lose 17lbs.

'Rocky's' Diet Ahead of UFC 304

The Brit is eating well for his clash with Muhammad

For breakfast, his fight week diet will consist of a vegetarian chilli omelette with a healthy portion of avocado on the side. That's then followed up shortly later with a snack of mixed berries and a protein shake - with three grams of creatine.

Edwards' second main meal of the day will be a serving of steak and avocado. For a little treat, he'll have a small serving of coconut peanut butter with chocolate chips.

His third meal is a mouthwatering serving of lemon chicken thighs with avocado. Ahead of training, he will have a few jelly beans to fuel his workout.

To round off the day, while many would be full already, Edwards will have a portion of two lemon-drizzled salmon fillets. Based on the current diet plan, it allows the champion to lose just over 1kg of weight a day safely.

At the heart of the plan is his nutritionist, Jordan Sullivan. Sullivan has worked with many big names in the sport, including Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

While Edwards is able to lose over 1kg a day, Sullivan insists that the diet is not sustainable for prolonged weight loss for your average person.

Sulivan's post on Instagram reads: "This is not a long-term, sustainable, approach to weight loss, quite the opposite. It is achieved through dehydrating his body of water by manipulating the food that he eats. How does that work?

"Well, our body is great at storing water in different areas, and the food we eat influences how much water we store at any one time.

"For example, carbohydrate-rich foods store water when they are stored in the liver and muscle. This creates an opportunity to release water (and therefore body weight) by changing the food the athlete eats.

"This strategy, among a few others is what allows elite-level fighters to drop over 10% of their body weight in just a matter of days. This is not a sustainable practice and it’s dangerous if done incorrectly. This is why fighters have specific plans for their individual body and it’s overseen by professionals."