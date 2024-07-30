Highlights Leon Edwards is already planning how he'll get his revenge after losing to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

Muhammad scored a unanimous decision win over Edwards on Saturday, in a rematch from their 2021 bout that was ruled a no contest.

Edwards may have to wait for his chance to get it back in blood as UFC boss Dana White told reporters recently that the organization is not keen on seeing a third installment of the rivalry right now.

Leon Edwards is already plotting his revenge after losing a lopsided decision Saturday to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 in Manchester, England. The British welterweight headlined the big pay-per-view event but lost his title to the challenger, after five rounds of combat yielded scores of 48-47 (x2) and 49-46.

Though the UFC boss Dana White told reporters after the event that it's unlikely Edwards will be granted an immediate rematch, the fighter posted a statement on Instagram that suggested he's already considering the steps he needs to take to put himself back into either a, title contention, or b, a third fight with Muhammad.

Edwards Plots His Revenge

The British fighter appears eager to re-climb the rankings and earn another shot

Muhammad out-struck, out-landed, and out-fought Edwards through much of the five-round contest, landing 192 of 281 strikes, and nine of 13 takedowns.

Though Edwards gave an interview in the Octagon after the loss, he has issued another statement Monday laying out his intentions.

“To my fans I’m sorry I couldn’t get the job done this time,” Edwards said on Instagram.

"I have been through harder times than this in life and I will rise again. Thanks for all the love and support I will get this back in blood."

UFC is yet to update its rankings and so it is currently unclear how many places Edwards will fall in the welterweight division, now Muhammad — who was ranked No.2 — has leap-frogged Kamaru Usman and beaten Edwards to gain the championship.

One thing is clear, though — Edwards will not be thrust back into a title fight, and will have to re-earn his place at the top of the division.

Dana White Pours Cold Water Over Trilogy Question

UFC boss appears uninterested, for now, in Edwards vs Muhammad 3

When Edwards first fought Muhammad in 2021, the bout was ruled a no contest due to an accidental eye poke in the second round. Three years later, Muhammad got his win — and it's one he won't be asked to repeat, as a reporter asked UFC boss Dana White at the post-event press conference if the organization would organize a third installment in the rivalry.

"Let him rest," White said of Edwards, adding later: "We're not thinking immediate rematch."

It's likely, therefore, that Edwards would face fighters like Ian Garry, or even Usman, to reclaim his position in title fights. Judging from what he wrote on Instagram, about wanting to get it back in blood, it's something he may not mind doing.