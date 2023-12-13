Highlights Leon Edwards is proud to be the second British UFC champion, proving that fighters from the UK can achieve world titles.

Despite the challenging journey, Edwards reflects positively on becoming a world champion, realizing the impact of fulfilling his childhood dream.

UFC welterweight champion Leon “Rocky” Edwards defends his title this Saturday against Colby “Chaos” Covington in the UFC 296 main event. He recently became just the second champion from the United Kingdom after Michael Bisping, when he dethroned welterweight king Kamaru Usman and fended off his rematch challenge to capture the crown.

After Edwards earned the 2022 knockout of the year, and fellow United Kingdom fighter Tom Aspinall claimed his UFC interim heavyweight title last month, Edwards feels the UK fighting spirit couldn't be higher at the moment and it is hard to argue given the sensational plaudits that British MMA is finally beginning to gain.

Leon Edwards - tough road to becoming British UFC champion

The technically sound martial artist is happy to be an example of proving that a fighter from the UK doesn’t have to leave home to chase their dream of becoming a world champion. Many champions have been forced to travel away from domestic shores to boost their chances of capturing a crown, but Edwards has lay a fine path for generations of British fighters to come.

He exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.COM:

“100% [a boost in British MMA]. I think the UK’s feeling it as well. Considering like 5-10 years ago they say we can’t wrestle, we can’t do this, ‘you have to go to America or Brazil to be a champion’. Now we have two at the same time. And I’m proud of Tom [Aspinall] for what he has achieved. It only trickles back down into the gyms. It trickles back down into the kids that do Mixed Martial Arts that [think] ‘these guys have done it, we can do it’”

“When I was coming up there was no UFC champion at the time. So we had to look to the Americans. We had to look to like the Brazilians. But now, if you can see it as a kid you can touch it makes it realistic for you. Hopefully we chasing our dreams, also helps other people to chase their dreams and obviously believe in the UK.

Leon Edwards reflects after capturing UFC crown

While he may be smack dab in the middle of an emotionally draining time in his life with the world watching his every move, “Rocky” is able to step back and digest the impact of fulfilling an achievement that nobody can take away from him. There is no argument that Edwards has had a challenging and arduous route to the title, but he is now able to sit back and reflect positively on his journey.

He continued: