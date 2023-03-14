Leon Edwards says he is as "focused" as ever ahead of his highly-anticipated trilogy fight with Kamaru Usman.

Edwards will defend his welterweight title against his predecessor at the summit of the division in the main event of UFC 286 on Saturday night.

The bout will be the Brit's first defence of the belt he claimed six months ago in the main event of UFC 278.

However, despite knocking him out in their rematch, he isn't taking anything for granted.

Speaking to GiveMeSport.com on behalf of WOW Hydrate, Edwards said: "I'm looking at it like I said when I said the belt belongs to no-one I mean like I haven't fallen in love with the belt.

"I think at the time Usman thought nobody could beat him. He truly believed the belt was his and nobody could take it away from him. So that's what I meant.

"I do feel like the champion, but I'm also not going to fool myself or say to myself this is my belt forever you know, I know that I have to work to keep it.

"Keeping that mentality will keep me focused in the gym. If I don't work for it I won't keep it. If I don't put the work in and believe in myself I won't keep it.

"That's just my mentality. So it doesn't belong to me. I have to earn it every single time I go out there and I have to earn it again this week."

Being the home favourite understandably has its advantages for the current UFC welterweight champion.

Edwards continued: "This is my homecoming right.

"I haven't fought here in probably like four years I haven't fought in the UK.

"So to be able to come back as the champion and headline and all this I think for me it's good for UK fans it's good for only the second UK champion to come back and headline.

"So I think this is a homecoming for me, this is a celebration for UK mixed martial arts, what we've achieved and what we will continue to achieve, and it's going to be a fantastic event next week."

