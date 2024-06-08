Highlights Leon Edwards and Islam Makhachev could be next in line for an historic champ vs champ super-fight.

Edwards has a lot to say about the prospective bout, and feels they each have unfinished business in their respective weight classes.

Should they keep dominating lightweight and welterweight, Edwards said the super-fight will surely come.

The next champ versus champ fight could be between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, according to back-and-forth exchanges the MMA fighters have been having on social media.

In the past, great fighters like BJ Penn and Randy Couture winning two UFC belts in two different divisions was a rarity, but after Conor McGregor joined the champ-champ club in 2016, the doors have been kicked wide open for elite UFC champions to challenge themselves in a different weight division.

In the UFC’s 31-year history, there have been a total of nine double champions. Makhachev or Edwards could be the 10th. But, as he told Sky Sports, they must first clear their respective weight classes before the historic fight can take place.

Leon Edwards vs Islam Makhachev

If made, this would be one of the biggest fights in the world

Though Edwards and Makhachev would be a super-fight, there still remains unfinished business. For Edwards, that's Belal Muhammad. And for Makhachev, it's a match with Arman Tsarukyan.

He said: "I think we’ve both got work to do within our division. Let’s say we both go on this reign, then why not? He just fought his first defense against an actual lightweight [Poirier].

"I feel like he’s got a few more lightweights he’s got to go through first before he can even think about moving up."

Edwards continued: "But if we’re both going on these reigns, then why not later on in the future? We’re both similar age, 32 years old so, what a time to get it done for sure. It’s a massive fight. Feel like I’ve got work to do within my division first then the super fights will come."

Leon Edwards and Islam Makhachev careers

At one point underrated champions, now they are driving UFC's biggest events

Before Britain’s Leon Edwards became UFC champion at UFC 278, he was overlooked in the division and by the organization for years because of his less than average selling ability. However, after going undefeated for seven years, Edwards finally put himself in an undeniable position to rematch Kamaru Usman with the strap on the line for this one. Edward did not take this opportunity for granted and his now movie-like victory over Usman saw the Brit pull off one of the most shocking victories in MMA history.

Like Edwards, Islam Makhachev was the dark horse of his division, and was held back from the promotion due to his lack of popularity.

Islam was also waiting in the wings because of his teammate and friend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had a stranglehold on the division. Once Khabib retired, Makhachev took over and hasn’t looked back. After his dominant victory over Dustin Poirier last Saturday, Makhachev had been asking for the chance to face Edwards in a champion versus champion.