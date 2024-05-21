Highlights UFC set for massive summer with Conor McGregor's return at UFC 303, and Leon Edwards in a title defense at UFC 304.

Should Edwards beat Belal Muhammad in Manchester, he'd be keen to compete against McGregor himself.

McGregor has also been vocal about the UFC welterweight title.

It looks set to be a huge summer for the UFC as the company already has some huge fights and events booked. Two of those being UFC 304 from the brand new Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester where Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title on July 27, and Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler the month before at UFC 303. The scheduling appears to have incentivized Edwards further, who wants victory over Muhammad to tee up a bout against McGregor.

Leon Edwards Wants Conor McGregor Fight After UFC 304

Edwards believes the fight "should happen"

On Monday, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards appeared on Ariel Helwani's 'The MMA Hour' and discussed many different topics as he prepares to defend his welterweight title in his home country in July against Belal Muhammad. One name which was brought up in conversation was Conor McGregor, and more specifically, the idea of the two fighting in the near future.

With both fighters headlining back-to-back UFC pay-per-views this summer, there is a possibility that if they both win their fights, it could set up a future bout between the two, especially with McGregor competing in the division which 'Rocky' is the champion of. Speaking on 'The MMA Hour,' the reigning welterweight champ was asked his thoughts on a potential fight against the Irishman.

“That would be good. Yeah, 100 percent, why not? I feel like let’s give him an opportunity to become a three-division world champion. It gives me an opportunity to take out a guy like Conor McGregor. New York, that would be perfect. That’s the fight. He’s got to take out Michael, I take out ‘You Don’t Remember His Name,’ and we’ll go from there (laughs). Let’s go. That’s the fight. It should happen.”

With Edwards now publicly pushing for the fight and McGregor having as much pull in the UFC as he does, it does seem a pretty realistic possibility that the two could find themselves facing off against each other later this year if both are successful this summer.

Conor McGregor Speaks On Leon Edwards

The Irishman spoke about many fighters during a livestream Monday

Conor McGregor made a rare live stream appearance yesterday, streaming on Kick for his new business partner Duelbits. The Irishman went viral for going off on essentially every fighter he was asked about, and he did bring up Leon Edwards' name in the process.

McGregor did not necessarily speak badly of the champion but expressed his interest in the welterweight title as well as giving his thoughts on some of Edwards' previous fights, specifically saying "Leon loves a decision."

“Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz almost knocked him out. Had him out on his feet. If that fight kept going on, Leon’s unconscious. Also, (Donald) Cerrone went the distance with him.

McGregor was also asked if he would want to move back to lightweight and fight for the title, but didn't really entertain the idea of cutting the weight. Instead, he showed interest in two other belts.

“The lightweight world title, although I’ve held that. How excited would I be to cut that weight again after winning it already? I already held the belt. I’d be excited about the BMF title, and I’d be excited about the Welterweight title, but you know, we’ll see what happens."