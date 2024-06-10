Highlights Footage has shown how Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall will approach bizarre fight time at UFC 304.

The event will be the first-ever sporting event to be held at Co-op Live - the UK's largest indoor arena with a maximum capacity of 20,500 (all-seated) or 23,500 with standing.

While excitement is building with the recent news, the times for UFC 304 have been confirmed by the promotion, and they've been met with some heavy scrutiny by a large portion of fans, in particular European ones. The main card is scheduled to begin at 3am UK time - which has left many fans shocked and appalled.

Despite the event taking place in the United Kingdom, the prelims are set to begin at 11pm UK time - which is 6pm ET in the United States. It'll then be followed by the main card - which is scheduled to begin at 3am UK time - which is 10pm ET in the US. This is traditionally the start time for a UFC PPV in the States.

The UFC are believed to have scheduled the event taking place in Manchester to cater to the American audience in an attempt to maximise PPV sales. Aspinall tried to get the UFC to move the start time but was shot down. Now, fighters will have to be changing their training routine ahead of the blockbuster card.

How Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall Will Approach Odd Fight Time at UFC 304

Fans remain livid with the UFC's decision

With Aspinall trying to reduce the effect an early start time might have on his performance, the Brit sought help from 'Rocky.' The 31-year-old is scheduled to fight Curtis Blaydes after sensationally knocking out Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title in his last fight.

Aspinall will be out for revenge after suffering a brutal knee injury in the first showdown with 'Razor' back in 2022. Meanwhile, Edwards will defend his welterweight title for a third time against rival Belal Muhammad.

Speaking to 'Rocky' on his official YouTube channel, Aspinall has revealed how he intends to copy Edwards after the latter confirmed he has hired a sleeping specialist ahead of UFC 304.

“I have a mad theory on what I was going to do, and it’s completely different to [his],” Aspinall said. “Now I’m just going to copy Leon’s version.”

“At the start I was similar [to Tom],” Edwards said. “I was like ‘Oh, I’m going to have to sleep in the day and be awake at night.’ But when I spoke to [a specialist], he said you can’t do that cuz your body needs sunlight, you need daylight. So he basically said somehow you have to adjust it so you don’t have to train at 5:00 in the morning, you have to get your body used to about 1, 2 in the morning, and after that you should be fine.”

“Because when I’m fighting at 11, I’m not training at 11. I’m done by 6 in my house. So he says moving the clock a little bit hour by hour, six weeks out, bit by bit, get to about 2 o’clock, and that’s where you want it. You’ll still get sunlight, you’ll still be able to train. So it’ll be good.”

Aspinall added: “My first thought was I’m going to go to Vegas. And we’ll do the last four weeks of the camp there and I’m going to come back. And then I thought, ‘You know what? Being 6’5, sitting on a plane for 12 hours, that alone f—s you up.’ So I don’t think I’m going to do that.”

“I think I’m going to copy your model,” Tom finished before saying: “Did you pay for that?” Much to his amusement, Edwards replied: “I did pay for that. You can’t have it.”

Leon Edwards Clears Up Why UFC 304 has an Odd Fight Time

It now makes perfect sense

Recently speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Edwards has cleared up why the main card is scheduled to get underway at an early time in the United Kingdom.

"I don't know. I think they said the pay-per-view was already booked for Utah, right? And then they - so the slot was already booked in so when they changed it to Manchester, they couldn't change also the time with the TV station and that's the reason why it's staying [at] that time, I think, so yeah."