Before Conor McGregor stepped into the limelight to become a two-division world champion back in 2016, there were only two successful double champs over the 23-year history of the UFC. Ever since the Irishman opened the floodgates for champions attempting to achieve MMA immortality, there have been six to achieve the great feat.

For Leon Edwards, he is facing Colby Covington, a ruthless pursuer of greatness who has a big gas tank which enables him to put pressure and volume on his opponents like very few fighters can do. Covington’s fight night style may be cut and paste, but what separates the welterweight contender is his unique trash talking ability which has already been taken too far during fight week. But 'Rocky' is full of confidence after his sensational wins over Kamaru Usman, including his highlight-reel KO, and is even considering a switch up in weight.

Leon Edwards' potential fight with Sean Strickland

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards was asked about his thoughts about potentially jumping up 15 pound to take on Sean Strickland for another belt. The Englishman slowly played out his thoughts on the potential fight at first.

Though there is still a huge fight looming for each of the UFC’s welterweight and middleweight champions, Edwards couldn’t help but notice that getting into a fight with the boisterous Sean Strickland would not only be beneficial to his wallet because of Strickland’s mass appeal, but beneficial stylistically.

He said in an exclusive chat with GIVEMESPORT.COM:

“I think I’d have to actually sit and watch him properly, you know. I think his striking is awkward. He stands straight up. His arms are down. He’s just different. Just from watching him from a fight’s perspective of it, his style is perfect for my style."

Leon Edwards

For those of you that are WWE fans, Edwards will have to deal with Covington’s outside the cage persona, which is that of a heel. He loves being the thorn in people’s side. If Edwards can ignore Covington’s verbal attacks then “Rocky” should run away with this fight as he will have a huge striking advantage and the ability to neutralize Covington’s wrestling.

Now looking at the middleweight picture, next month’s UFC 297 card features Sean Strickland defending his title against the division's scariest contender in Dricus Du Plessis. As mentioned earlier by Edwards, Strickland’s ‘awkward style’ involves him marching down his opponents while being pretty flat-footed and while keeping his right hand glued to his chin and dangling his left hand freely.

Awkward style or not, Strickland’s last victory over former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya speaks for itself. The defensively sound boxer was able to completely control the dance and land the more significant strikes over five rounds of action. And it doesn’t get any easier for Strickland in his next fight.

Leon Edwards predicts fight vs. Sean Strickland

Strickland is facing a gigantic middleweight with the well-rounded Du Plessis stating his claim at winning UFC gold. The key to victory for Strickland would be to fight like a chess match on the feet and to not get dragged into a sloppy grappling match on the floor.

While any confirmed details have yet to be dotted before a fight between Edwards and Strickland can be booked, given he will first have to pick up a win over Covington, that didn’t stop the welterweight king from acknowledging how the potential super-fight would go.

“I know I can beat him. “You can’t look past Colby. I got a big fight ahead of me. And if I don’t beat Colby then that all goes out the window. So I need to focus on this task at hand, take out this guy and go on from there.”

Tune in to this Saturday’s UFC 296 event to see if Edwards can hold up his end of the bargain of this potential dream fight against Strickland by beating the always pesty challenger, Colby Covington.