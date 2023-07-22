Manchester United will need further reinforcements if they want to compete for the Premier League title at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit of a Bundesliga star, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The summer transfer window is now in full flow, and Erik ten Hag will be looking to improve his squad ahead of next season.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

So far, United have completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, but there are certainly multiple further deals in the pipeline.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are close to completing the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who will replace David De Gea after he left the club this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that United will negotiate to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund once they complete the signing of Onana.

With Wout Weghorst leaving following the expiration of his loan deal, the Manchester club are short of options in attack.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are United's two realistic options to play through the middle of the attack, but the former has had his injury troubles and the latter is often deployed on the left.

One player United have been linked with is Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, with Sky Sports Germany revealing that the Bundesliga side could look to offload him in the summer transfer window.

The report adds that Goretzka could cost in the region of £34m.

What has Jones said about Goretzka?

Jones has suggested that Goretzka, who has been labelled as 'remarkable' by Marc Andre ter Stegen, is unlikely to make the move to the Premier League this window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Goretzka I'm not totally convinced by. I think that there are messages being touted around in order to raise awareness of his potential availability. I don't believe at this stage that he's close to a move to the Premier League at the moment.

"I'm not convinced he would actually come to the Premier League. But, we'll see. Maybe something can open up on that."

What's next for Man Utd?

If United secure the signings of Hojlund and Onana on top of Mount, that's three positions reinforced heading into the new season.

Now, we could see United focusing on offloading some of their current players before bringing in further additions.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Brazilian midfielder Fred is attracting interest from Fulham and Saudi Arabia, with United now looking to 'shuffle a few out the door'.

Again, Jones has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT another potential outgoing, with ten Hag ready to allow Harry Maguire to depart from Old Trafford in the next few weeks.

If United can get the likes of Maguire and Fred off the wage bill, it could allow them to have a little more wiggle room to secure more signings.

Whether they can make a genuine push for the Premier League title remains to be seen, but we're still early in the ten Hag era.