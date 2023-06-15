Manchester United signing Leon Goretzka would be a bit of a shock transfer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The German midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United news - Leon Goretzka

Goretzka, who is earning £231k-a-week at Bayern Munich, could be on his way out the door at the Allianz Arena.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Goretzka, but the 28-year-old wants to stay at the Bundesliga club.

Goretzka is under contract at Bayern until 2026, so it certainly won't be easy for the Red Devils to secure his signature.

With Marcel Sabitzer returning to Bayern after his loan spell at Old Trafford, signing a midfielder could be a priority for Erik ten Hag.

Scott McTominay has also been linked with a move away from the club, with Newcastle United keen on the Scottish midfielder, according to Football Insider.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that United want to sign two players early on in the window, with Chelsea's Mason Mount on their list.

Now, journalist Jones has claimed that United should be doing everything they can to convince Bayern to allow Goretzka to make the move to England, but it would be a bit of a surprise.

Whether Goretzka would be interested in a move to United remains to be seen, but he would certainly bring some much-needed depth to ten Hag's midfield.

What has Jones said about Goretzka?

Jones has suggested that United signing Goretzka would be a bit of a shock transfer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There has been a bit of uncertainty around Goretzka at Bayern. So, if he is truly available, I think they should be battering Bayern's door down to find out more about that. It'll be a bit of a shock transfer."

How has Goretzka performed this season?

Goretzka has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.0 in the Bundesliga this campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The German midfielder has also averaged 1.6 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 1.1 clearances per game, as per WhoScored.

Goretzka also scored twice and provided four assists in just seven starts in the Champions League.

With United now qualified for Europe's elite competition, bringing in players with experience at the highest level could be important.

At the age of 28, United won't want to spend a significant fee on Goretzka, considering they may struggle to recoup the money in the future.