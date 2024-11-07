Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as they aim to bring in a new number eight in 2025, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Although the Red Devils brought in a new midfielder during the summer transfer window, as Manuel Ugarte arrived through the door, they also lost Scott McTominay who joined Napoli. The likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are reaching the latter stages of their careers with both players now in their thirties, so adding another body in the middle of the park could be a priority.

One option could be Bayern Munich's Goretzka, according to Plettenberg, with the Sky Sports journalist confirming that United are monitoring the midfielder. The Red Devils are hoping to add another number eight to their squad, but Goretzka currently has no plans to leave the Bundesliga giants in the winter.

The £288k-a-week earner has struggled for game time under Vincent Kompany this season in the league, failing to start a game while playing just 62 minutes. The report from Plettenberg does claim that United are looking to make moves in the winter window, so it could be difficult for the Manchester outfit to prise him away in January.

Goretzka, described as 'world-class', will likely be frustrated with the lack of game time he's currently receiving, but he may want to assess his situation at the end of the season rather than halfway through. Previous reports have also claimed that if Goretzka was to become available, then West Ham United could also enter the race to secure his signature.

It's been claimed in the media that Casmeiro and Eriksen could be sold by United in the January transfer window as they look to rebuild their squad for new manager Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese coach could be left short of options in the middle of the park if the experienced duo are offloaded, so it makes sense for the Red Devils to be targeting another midfielder in the upcoming months.