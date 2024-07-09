Highlights Free agent Leonard Fournette is committed to continuing his NFL career and is determined to sign with a team before the upcoming season.

Fournette has hired his former agents to assist in securing a new contract, emphasizing his peak physical condition.

Despite setbacks and a lack of playing time in 2023, the running back's future remains uncertain, leaving questions about his potential next move in the league.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buffalo Bills running back Leonard Fournette is a free agent right now, but that’s not stopping him from wanting to sign with a team before the season rather than retiring, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

While Fournette plans to sign with an NFL team, is there a market for him?

Leonard Fournette Retrospective and 2024 Outlook

Fournette was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Returning to Schefter’s report, Fournette hired his former agents, Ari Nissim and Pat Capra. They spoke highly of where Fournette is physically right now.

Leonard is in the best shape of his career, and I expect he will have a new home soon.”

Fournette has played seven years in the NFL since being drafted No. 4 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Jaguars, the next three with the Buccaneers, and had a short stint with the Bills in 2023.

Leonard Fournette Career Stats Year Team Rushing Yards Rushing TDs 2017 JAX 1040 9 2018 JAX 439 5 2019 JAX 1152 3 2020 TB 367 6 2021 TB 812 8 2022 TB 668 3 2023 BUF 40 0

Fournette was a member of the Super Bowl 55 team with the Buccaneers. In college at LSU, he was a consensus All-American in 2015, first-team All-SEC in 2015, and second-team All-SEC in 2016.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Fournette has played in nine postseason games and has scored nine rushing touchdowns.

He had a solid rookie season and again in 2019, but he's struggled in the yard-per-carry category. In seven seasons, he's averaged just 3.9 yards per carry, and he's finished above 4.0 just twice in his career.

However, there was a change in his pass game production, including 100 targets in 2019, 84 in 2021 and 83 in 2022.

The Buccaneers released Fournette in March 2023, and he didn't catch on with the Bills until Halloween Day that same year. He was signed to the practice squad and was elevated after Ty Johnson was injured.

So, looking ahead to 2024, no evidence points to this other than an agent statement. He had a whopping 12 carries in 2023 and didn't even sign to the starting roster last year after rushing for 668 yards and catching 73 passes.

What's in Fournette's future? Will he prosper with a new team, or will he make a future list of players we forgot played for the Buccaneers?

Source: Adam Schefter of ESPN.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.