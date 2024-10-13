Italian football has had its fair share of brute defenders who have left their mark on the game, and Leonardo Bonucci has done that throughout his illustrious career. The Juventus and AC Milan legend was a stalwart at the back, a player who played without fear and possessed a winning mentality. The Viterbo-born centre-back rose through the youth ranks at Inter Milan, but it was with the Old Lady and the Rossoneri that he won the hearts of the Tifosi.

Bonucci made 502 appearances at the Allianz Stadium, hanging up nine Scudettos, five Coppa Italia and as many Supercoppa Italiana winners' medals. He forged a formidable defensive alliance with Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli at club and international level, becoming a European Champion in 2021 and one of the best defenders to play the game in the eyes of fans. He also succeeded at Milan in the latter stages of his time in Serie A before heading off for a swansong with Union Berlin and Fenerbahce.

Bonnibauer hung up his boots in May of this year at 37 after facing some of world football's greatest forwards, including Lionel Messi. He collided with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in the Champions League seven times and was well aware of the Argentine hero's talents. He was only victorious twice in those games, keeping the World Cup winner quiet in 3–0 wins in the 20/21 group stages and 16/17 quarterfinals of Europe's elite club competition.

The Italian great fared better against Messi's closest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the five times he shared the pitch with the Portuguese icon. They clashed in the Champions League while at Juve and Real Madrid, respectively, but club and international football's top scorer was still on the scoresheet in a 2-1 loss to the Old Lady in the 14/15 semifinals of Europe's top-tier tournament.

Those were just two of many European attacking gems Bonucci locked horns with during his trophy-laden playing days. That said, his toughest customer is somewhat of a surprise name - Colombia's Duvan Zapata.

Duvan Zapata Terrified Bonucci

The Italian feared Atalanta's goalscoring demon

Image source: Reuters/Action Images

Serie A has been a hotbed of powerful and prolific centre-forwards whose dominance up top caused havoc in the Italian top tier. Many would have given Bonucci sleepless nights, but Zapata was the frontman who he claims sent shivers down his spine. Bonucci dubbed Zapata his nightmare in an interview with Sky Calcio Club while highlighting the Colombian's abilities:

"I have played against Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Fernando Torres and many others. But I was genuinely afraid of Duvan Zapata. Before games against Atalanta, I couldn’t sleep at night. Zapata's power and physicality made him my nightmare."

That description paints a picture of just how daunting Zapata was to face, and he proved tough to handle in the 14 games played against Bonucci. The 34-cap Colombia international posted six goals in 14 games against the former Italy captain, including a brace in Atalanta's 2-2 draw with Juve in December 2018.

Zapata is an Italian football journeyman who has also played for Torino, Napoli, Udinese, and Sampdoria. Bonucci was tasked with nullifying the striker's threat in games against those clubs and clearly found it a scary proposition.

Leonardo Bonucci's record vs Duvan Zapata Games Played 14 Wins 6 Draws 5 Losses 3

Zapata's Career so Far

Image source: Reuters/Action Images

Zapata, 33, arrived in Serie A close to a decade ago when he joined Napoli from Argentinian outfit Estudiantes and quickly established himself as one of La Dea's attacking marvels. The Colombian registered 82 goals and 43 assists in 191 games at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, winning the Scudetto and Italian Super Cup in the 2013/14 season.

The Big Panther also had an early loan spell at Udinese and later with Sampdoria while with the Naples outfit, where he managed 11 goals and four assists in 32 games. His time spent with I Blucerchiati put him on the map, and he'd join Atalanta further down the line. He flourished with Gian Piero Gasperini's men, finding the net 82 times in 191 games, and is their second all-time top scorer behind Cristiano Doni.

Related 10 Best Players in Serie A Right Now [Ranked] Serie A is home to some of the finest talents in world footbal. Here are some of the very best.

Zapata's heading abilities made history during a loan spell with Torino that resulted in a permanent switch this past summer. He was on the scoresheet in a 3-2 win against Hellas Verona last season with a powerful header that took him to 34-headed goals in Serie A.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player has scored more headers than the Colombian since his debut in the Italian top-flight in September 2013.

A cruciate ligament tear suffered in a 3-2 loss to Inter means Zapata is unfortunately set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. This will undoubtedly come as a massive blow for Paolo Vanoli's side, which sits seventh in the Serie A table and will be without their captain for the foreseeable future.