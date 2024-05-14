Highlights Liverpool are eyeing Leroy Sane as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah.

A successful Salah departure could self-finance Liverpool's incoming moves.

A 'monster' bid from Al-Ittihad is expected for Salah in the summer transfer window.

With Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool growing uncertain, Arne Slot - who is expected to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss this summer - has reportedly put forward a list of possible replacements, should the Egyptian leave the club. Among the targets is former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who has been described as 'exceptional' by Thomas Tuchel, and is coming to the end of his contract at Bayern Munich.

Although recent reports suggest that Liverpool hope to keep Salah at the club beyond his current contract, there is always a chance they could be tempted into an irresistible offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, who are understood to be preparing a fresh "monster offer" for the Reds' talisman after a failed attempt last year, where they had a £150 million bid rejected.

With a new era on the horizon for Liverpool, it could be the right time for the club to cash in on Salah, 31, and build a substantial transfer pot for Slot to work with as a transformational summer approaches Anfield ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Sane Highlighted as 'Potential Replacement' for Salah

The winger has 23 goal contributions in 43 games for Bayern Munich so far this season

Salah's departure could allow the Reds to "self-finance most of their incoming moves", according to Rudy Galetti, who has compiled the list of targets Slot has reportedly highlighted, should the Dutchman make the switch to Liverpool and the Premier League this summer.

The winger, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, has been a sensation at Anfield and will be almost impossible to replace. He has chalked up 300 goal contributions in 348 games for the Reds, putting 211 of those in the net himself as he helped to end the Reds' 30-year wait for a Premier League title, while also scoring in the 2019 Champions League final as Klopp's side beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid.

This season, there has been a perception that Salah has dropped off slightly as Liverpool fell short in the title race, but the stats say otherwise. He has scored 18 league goals - just one shy of his total last season - and is behind only Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins, Alexander Isak and Dominic Solanke in the top-flight goalscoring charts, while also providing double digits in assists (10).

Salah still has plenty left in the tank, but should he move on, Slot has identified three players who he believes could fill the void of the Liverpool legend. Sane, who earns £330k-a-week at Bayern, is the standout name, while the club are also understood to be monitoring PSV's Johan Bakayoko and 18-year-old Brazilian winger Estevao who plays for Palmeiras.

Writing on Tribal Football's The Insider, Galetti delved deeper into the situation:

"A topic that will involve Liverpool, and Arne Slot, in the coming weeks is linked to Mohamed Salah. "Al-Ittihad are ready for a new attempt with a monster offer that could allow the Reds to self-finance most of their incoming moves. "Anyway, although nothing has been decided yet, Liverpool are already monitoring some possible replacements, such as Leroy Sane - whose contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025 - Johan Bakayoko (PSV) and Estevao (Palmeiras), who is in advanced talks with Chelsea."

Slot Targets Liverpool Overhaul

The Dutch boss wants to upgrade the Liverpool squad in multiple positions

As well as a winger, Liverpool are also targeting a centre-back with the club left with limited options alongside Virgil van Dijk in the backline. Jarell Quansah, 21, has impressed in partnership with the Liverpool skipper of late, but beyond that, there is not a lot of depth to work with.

Van Dijk's Liverpool future is not set in stone, while Joel Matip's contract expires this summer. That leaves Liverpool with only Ibrahima Konate and Quansah as long-term centre-back options, which could force Liverpool to dip into the market for a newcomer.

"Arne Slot has already made some requests to Liverpool management for the next summer transfer window," Galetti explained in his The Insider update.

"The absolute priority is for a new centre-back, preferably left-footed, also in light of the too many errors in defence throughout the season.

"Several names are on Liverpool's list, including Goncalo Inacio, who has been followed for a long time and will most likely leave Sporting CP at the end of the season. Some clubs in Europe are interested in him, also because the 60 million euro release clause in his contract is considered a fair amount.

"In addition to the Portuguese player, Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt - whose contract with the Germans expires in 2028 - is also on the list."