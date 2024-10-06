Manchester United star Marcus Rashford went yet another game without producing anything and was fortunate not to get sent off in the Red Devils' 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, leading to more critics over his performances so far this season - and Premier League legend Les Ferdinand has debated whether Rashford has 'problems going on' amid his poor form for his boyhood club.

Rashford has only notched one goal in seven Premier League outings this season, coming in the 3-0 win over Southampton in mid-September - and another poor performance against Villa where he registered just two shots and 13 accurate passes, alongside a yellow card, saw United fail to improve on their 14th-place standing in the top-flight table. It leaves the club firmly in the bottom half through the international break, and only able to escape the top-half with a win against Brentford upon a return to club football - and Rashford's mentality has been questioned, with Ferdinand stating that he hasn't looked happy for over a year.

Ferdinand: Rashford 'a Shadow of His Former Self' at Man Utd

The attacker has not got going this season, but that could change

Speaking on Sky Sports' coverage of Villa vs United, Ferdinand questioned Rashford's morale at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 484 7th Goals 1 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.9 =7th Shots Per Game 0.9 =8th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =6th Match rating 6.61 11th

The 148-goal Premier League striker stated that the England star has been unhappy over at least a season, and that there could be problems going on for the Red Devils star as he aims to pull himself out of a goal rut. Ferdinand said, via BBC Sport:

"[Rashford] just looks like an unhappy player at the moments. He's been like this for over a year. He's like a shadow of his former self. There is a problem going on there.

Rashford Has Dwindled in Recent Seasons

The Manchester United star's output has massively decreased

Rashford burst onto the scene for United with eight goals in 18 appearances in his first half-season for the Red Devils, and he improved year-upon-year - with his 21 goals in the 2020/21 season being the first time since 2016 that he had scored less than the campaign before.

But that has massively changed from then onwards, and the 26-year-old is struggling to recapture his form. A meek tally of just five goals in all competitions back in the 2021/22 season was then followed by a career-high 30 goals in 56 games, as he hit a purple patch following the 2022 World Cup where he excelled for England in the Middle East under Gareth Southgate.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 135 goals in 413 games for Manchester United.

But it's been business as usual for Rashford since with just eight strikes last season, and whilst he scored twice in the League Cup vs Barnsley in September, Rashford only has one in six in the Premier League so far, and he will be expected to improve upon that in the coming weeks and months.

United are competing on all fronts this season with a Europa League campaign to contend in alongside the domestic trophies and the Premier League, and there will be ample opportunity to impress for Erik ten Hag or a new manager, should United get rid of their Dutch boss after a slow start to the campaign which has seen them win just three games in their opening 10 of the season.

Related INEOS Make Erik Ten Hag Replacement Decision at Manchester United INEOS have made a decision on who will take charge of Manchester United if they decide to sack Erik Ten Hag.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-10-24.