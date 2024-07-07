Highlights Lamar Jackson has faced criticism for his lack of success in the postseason.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has consistently dealt with criticism throughout his collegiate and professional career. Early in his NFL tenure, the criticism stemmed from his unique playing style that accentuates his abilities as a rusher.

Jackson's talents as a ball carrier have led to success throughout his career. In 2016, Jackson was named the Heisman Trophy winner at the age of 19. Through five seasons as a full-time starting quarterback, Jackson has earned two NFL MVP awards.

Despite these individual accolades, NFL fans and media personalities remain critical of Jackson. Previously poking holes in his playing style, critics have now shifted to Jackson's lack of playoff success. Former All-Pro running back and current Fox analyst LeSean McCoy is not happy with these critics (via FS1):

When he came in the league, we talked about him being a running back, a wide receiver. All these things. He's a Heisman winning QB. All these other quarterbacks that was Heismans, that was the first pick overall, we give them grace, we give them excuses.

McCoy makes a fair argument, pointing to other quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen, who are consistently given a longer leash than Jackson.

Baltimore Needs to Find Success in the Playoffs

A trip to the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl will be necessary to silence doubters

Golf legend and perpetual winner Tiger Woods once said, "Winning takes care of everything." This sentiment is directly applicable to the current situation with Jackson and the Ravens.

At this point, Jackson's doubters are clinging to his lack of playoff success to justify their carping. If Jackson can lead the Ravens to a championship, there will be little left for critics to point to. A Super Bowl is well within the realm of possibilities for the Ravens in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Lamar Jackson is the youngest Heisman Trophy winner of all time. Jackson is also one of two players (Tom Brady) to win the NFL MVP award by a unanimous vote.

Baltimore featured one of the league's best rosters last season. Heading into 2024, they have retained many of their key players and are in a position to succeed once again.

Baltimore Ravens 2023 Team Rankings Category Ranking Points Scored 4th Points Allowed 1st Yards/Game 6th Yards Allowed/Game 6th Turnover Differential T-1st

Jackson and the Ravens will have to work through the league's second-toughest strength of schedule to reach the playoffs. If they reach the postseason, they will have to make it through the gauntlet that is the AFC.

If the Ravens prevail and win a Super Bowl, Lamar Jackson will have a resume that rivals the best players in NFL history. This accomplishment would undoubtedly silence critics.

Source: Speak on FS1

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.