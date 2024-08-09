Highlights Letsile Tebogo has criticised Noah Lyles for being 'loud' and 'arrogant' after unexpectedly beating him in the 200m final.

Lyles, who was struggling with Covid symptoms, was helped into a wheelchair after collapsing post-race but still secured bronze.

Lyles failed to claim gold in the 200m final after boldly claiming victory pre-race.

After pulling off a shock 200m victory on Thursday to secure his first-ever Olympic gold medal at Paris 2024, Letsile Tebogo produced a biting critique of Noah Lyles in his post-race press conference.

Coming into the event, American sprinter Lyles was the clear favourite, having won the showpiece 100m event last week - and he made sure everyone knew it. Lyles had confidently told reporters that he would win before making a flashy entrance at the Stade de France, jumping around and waving at his fans.

But the American - who later revealed he had COVID - finished third in the race, with Tebogo leading the line. Afterward, the Botswana sprinter took aim at his US rival, branding him 'loud' and 'arrogant'.

What Letsile Tebogo Said About Lyles

He delivered a scathing review of the Team USA star

The newly-crowned 200m champion was asked whether he aspired to be the face of track and field, and claimed his more laid-back approach wouldn't allow him to get to Lyles' level of fame. He said:

"For me, I can't be the face of athletics because I'm not an arrogant or loud person like Noah."

"So I believe Noah's the face of athletics," the Botswana sprinter said to seemingly soften the blow of his initial punch. The remark caused Lyles' USA teammate, Kenny Bednarek, who claimed silver in the race, to briefly crack a wry smile.

Lyles brashly predicted before the 200m that he would complete the double after winning gold in the 100m in a nail-biting finish.

"...None of them is winning. When I come off the turn, they will be depressed," he said.

Needless to say, that sensational claim aged very poorly as Lyles was unable to finish inside the top two, instead being placed in a wheelchair, supposedly struggling with his COVID diagnosis. It led to him later revealing his summer could be over. Lyles had been set to compete in the 4x100 relay but said he 'hope[d] everyone enjoyed the show' on his Instagram.

Noah Lyles' Battle With COVID

He was unable to walk after the race

After the race, Lyles could be seen grasping for air and collapsing on the floor with some discomfort after posting a time of 19.70. He received medical assistance and would later be helped onto a wheelchair after being unable to leave of his own accord.

As many began to speculate what the athlete was suffering from, the 27-year-old's mother confirmed to NBC News that her son had fallen ill with the virus, having produced a positive test on Tuesday. The sprinter said: "I woke up early at about 5am on Tuesday morning, feeling really horrible. I knew it was more than being sore from the 100. My first thought was not to panic. I've been in worse situations, I've been in worse conditions.

"I took it day by day, tried to hydrate as much. It would say it has taken its toll, for sure, but I have never been more proud of myself coming out here and getting a bronze."