The team is widely assumed to be the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team with whom he had the most NFL success.

Bell was an elite talent, leading the league in yards from scrimmage from 2014-2017 despite missing 15 games.

There could be a reunion in the Steel City very soon.

For a few years, Le'Veon Bell was one of the best running backs in the league. He then sat out the entire 2018 season as he attempted to change the narrative on a running back's value before bouncing around to several teams and eventually leaving the league in 2021. He has entered the boxing realm in the interim, scoring a fifth-round TKO win over fellow NFL alum Adrian Peterson in 2022.

The halfback is now eyeing an NFL return, but according to a post on Snapchat, he would only be willing to play for one team:

I'm going out there to train in March. If I hit April, and I make the decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down, I will be better than I ever was. And I will only come back for that one team. You all know who it is. I don't have to say no team name.

In the video, Bell says that he will begin training for his return in March, and that he will be honest with himself about his chances based on how he feels after those training sessions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the team that initially drafted Bell and Pittsburgh was the place where he had the most NFL success, so it is widely assumed that the Steelers are the team that Bell is referring to.

Running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are both under contract next year for Pittsburgh. They are also coming off a campaign in which they were one of just two backfield duos to top 1,100 scrimmage yards each, so it remains to be seen if the Steelers would be open to a reunion with Bell, who starred with the team from 2013-2017.

Bell was a dynamic dual threat for Steelers

The RB made 3 Pro Bowls and 3 All-Pro teams in Pittsburgh

Bell's divorce with the Steelers was ugly, as he turned down a large contract due to the lack of guaranteed money, eventually sitting out the entire 2018 campaign rather than playing on the franchise tag for the second straight year. He eventually left for the New York Jets during the ensuing offseason for a smaller overall contract with larger guaranteed dollars.

However, he was never able to rediscover the magic he'd created in Western Pennsylvania. In the 34 games after he left Pittsburgh, he averaged just 35.8 yards per contest while scoring seven touchdowns. The Jets cut him in year two and Bell bounced from the Kansas City Chiefs, to the Baltimore Ravens, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the next two years as he chased a ring.

In recent years, it's become clear that Bell regretted his decision. In 2023, he said that his move to the Jets made him realize how big a difference a head coach like Mike Tomlin can make. Last year, Bell released a video apology to Steeler Nation in which he expressed further regrets not only for how he left Pittsburgh, but for leaving the team at all:

I never apologized to the fans for sitting out, or leaving the Steelers. I never apologized. So, I want to say I apologize for leaving the best damn fans there is in this damn world. I shouldn't have left. I apologize, I should never have left. I apologize. That's my fault. That's on me.

The Steelers drafted Bell in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Michigan State. Bell wasn't overly impressive as a rookie, but he absolutely exploded in his second year in the NFL, proving himself to be one of the most unique talents in the entire league.

Bell's inexplicable patience combined with his elite ability to run routes and catch passes out of the backfield made him a singularly difficult phenomenon for which to prepare. That's why he earned Pro Bowl nods in 2014, 2016, and 2017 while earning three All-Pro distinctions, two First-Team and one Second-Team.

During his prime, Bell was the best dual threat back in the game, and it wasn't even close. Consider, he missed all but six games in 2015 and was out for another four in 2016, yet he still led the NFL in total scrimmage yards from 2014-2017. Despite missing nearly a full season's worth of games, no RB was within 900 yards of his 6,737 yards during that span.

Le'Veon Bell 2014-2017 RB Ranks Category Bell Rank Touches 1,252 2nd Scrimmage Yards 6,737 1st Total TDs 34 5th Rushing Yards/Game 91.3 2nd Rush 1st Downs 243 1st Receptions 267 1st Receiving Yards/Game 46.1 1st Pro Bowls 3 2nd First-Team All-Pros 2 1st

Pittsburgh's current backfield situation seems pretty set with Harris and Warren, but if he does return to his pre-Jets form, Bell, who is still only 31, could be worth a training camp invite. Not to mention that the hiring of run game guru Arthur Smith as the team's new OC means that the Steelers are likely to have a very ground-centric attack in 2024, so he could be looking to get all hands on deck.

