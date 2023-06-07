Chelsea want to have a 'proper look' at young defender Levi Colwill during pre-season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young defender has been impressive out on loan this campaign, and he's now wanted on a permanent deal.

Chelsea transfer news - Levi Colwill

According to Sky Sports, Brighton & Hove Albion saw a £30m bid rejected for Colwill, who spend the season on loan on the south coast.

The report claims that the Blues have no plans to allow Colwill to leave the club permanently.

A report from Football Transfers has claimed that Chelsea may plan to use Colwill as part of a ploy to sign Moises Caicedo this summer.

Considering he's only 20 years old, Colwill has shown immense maturity during his spell with Brighton, with some outstanding performances alongside that.

As per Sofascore, Colwill has averaged 2.2 clearances, 3.8 total duels won, 2.6 aerial duels won per game, as well as completing 89% of his passes.

After proving himself in the Premier League, it could be time for Chelsea to give their academy graduate a chance, rather than splashing the cash on another central defender.

Colwill recently spoke about his future, and certainly hasn't ruled out returning to Brighton.

He said: "Brighton have done a lot for me. They put their trust in me when others didn’t and I’m a person that loves to repay that. We’ll see. I don’t know what is going to happen (at Chelsea). I’m still here until the end of the season. I just focus on that, then I’ve got the Euros (the Under-21 European Championship with England) in the summer.

What has Jones said about Colwill?

Jones has suggested that Chelsea want to have a 'proper look' at Colwill during pre-season.

When asked whether there's a chance of Chelsea including Colwill in their attempts to sign Caicedo, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "No, there's no chance. They're not going to throw Colwill into a deal for him.

"However much they want Caicedo, they also really want the opportunity to have a proper look at Colwill in pre-season. That's what I've been told."

Should Chelsea be looking to give Colwill a chance?

Considering how poor Chelsea were this season, absolutely.

Although Colwill is still young, he's shown he's capable of playing in England's top flight.

Alongside Thiago Silva, who has the experience to guide someone like Colwill through a game, Colwill could save Chelsea a lot of money by slotting into the defence, rather than signing yet another player.