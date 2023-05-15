Despite signing a lot of talented young players in the last 12 months, one of Chelsea’s most promising talents has been a part of the club for a long time.

Levi Colwill has enjoyed a stellar season on loan at Brighton. And his latest performance against Arsenal only highlights why the Seagulls are so desperate to keep the Cobham graduate.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have excelled beyond all expectations in the Premier League this year and look nailed on for a spot in a European competition next season.

Sunday’s performance in north London was one of their finest yet, but bar a few small bumps, little has shaken Brighton off course.

One of the players to really make a difference for them this season has been Colwill, brought in on loan as part of the Marc Cucurella deal.

The young Englishman has played 14 times in the league this season, and a further five matches in cup competitions.

He has looked dependable when partnered alongside Lewis Dunk or anyone else in defence, and ahead of the Arsenal match his current boss De Zerbi revealed he wanted to keep the prodigy beyond his loan spell.

“I would like to work with him for another two, three, four years,” the Italian said, as per the Evening Standard.

“It’s difficult to find another centre-back, left centre-back, with his quality.

“He’s a good guy, I think he’s improving a lot. This year his improvement has been fantastic. I hope he can stay with us.”

Levi Colwill proved his quality with strong performance v Arsenal

However, the Standard mention that his parent club rate Colwill highly, and that incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will have a say on the centre-back’s future.

But after the 20-year-old's showing against Arsenal, the Blues will certainly be inclined to keep him.

Brighton stormed to a 3-0 victory at the Emirates, dealing a massive blow to any remaining title aspirations Arsenal fans had.

Colwill, as he has done for much of the season, excelled at the back, with excellent positioning, well-timed tackles, and great clearances all exhibited.

His passing was even more impressive, incisively breaking lines with driven balls and also launching attacks with long balls over the top.

It really was a complete defensive performance. And speaking after the game, De Zerbi once again hailed his quality.

“The best example of courage was Colwill,” he said, as per The Athletic.

“We defended man to man and Colwill went 90 minutes to defend with Odegaard - 80 metres from Jason Steele.”

Video: Levi Colwill shines at the Emirates

And it’s not just his coach who loved his performance.

Chelsea fans and even some rivals have all expressed their admiration for Colwill in the replies and quotes.

Colwill’s future at Chelsea was up in the air last summer, and rival clubs could well circle once again for the talented prospect with the Blues needing to sell assets after a season of heavy spending.

Following his performance against Arsenal though, that list of interested suitors is likely to have grown significantly.