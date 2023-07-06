Chelsea defender Levi Colwill could have a starting role under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young star excelled out on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, and it could be time for him to step up to first-team action for the Blues.

Chelsea news - Levi Colwill

Colwill came through the academy at Chelsea and has since spent time out on loan at Brighton and Huddersfield Town.

Last season, the England youth international performed exceptionally in the Premier League with the Seagulls, and has now returned to Chelsea ahead of the next campaign.

Brighton are keen on signing Colwill on a permanent deal, and according to the Evening Standard, Roberto De Zerbi's side are plotting a £40m bid, after a £30m offer was rejected.

If the 20-year-old is going to be a guaranteed starter at Chelsea next term, then it could be a smart idea to stick around at Stamford Bridge.

According to the MailOnline, Colwill wants to hold talks with Pochettino in pre-season to discuss his future at the club.

Understandably, the former Brighton loanee will want reassurances over his game time, or a permanent move away from west London could be the right decision to continue his development and further his career.

It's understood that Chelsea are looking to offer Colwill a new long-term deal at the club.

What has Jones said about Colwill?

Jones has suggested that he believes that there's a good chance that Colwill could be embraced by Pochettino and come into the side in a starting role.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think that he's certainly a player that is expected to be embraced by Pochettino. The noises that I'm hearing from people that cover Chelsea closely are that Colwill could genuinely come into the thinking for a starting role."

Should Colwill be a regular starter for Chelsea?

The difficulty for Colwill is he's going to be facing some tough competition.

Chelsea currently have Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva, Wesley Fofana, and Trevoh Chalobah as centre-back options, alongside the Southampton-born defender.

Colwill started 13 Premier League games for Brighton last season, averaging 2.6 aerial duels won, 2.2 clearances, and 3.8 total duels won per game, according to Sofascore.

At the age of 20, it could be a risk for Pochettino to instantly offer Colwill a starting place in the side, but there's no doubt he has the ability to be involved in a significant capacity.