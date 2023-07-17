Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, and journalist Dean Jones has now provided some insight on his future, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The young centre-back could return to Brighton & Hove Albion after his successful loan at the Amex Stadium.

Chelsea transfer news - Levi Colwill

After flourishing during his temporary spell with Brighton last season, the Seagulls are looking to sign him on a permanent deal.

According to the MailOnline, Roberto De Zerbi and his recruitment team are weighing up an offer of £40m for Colwill after a £30m bid was rejected.

However, Brighton will face some tough competition to secure his signature, with the Evening Standard reporting that Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are also interested in signing the England youth international.

After winning the European Championships with his country, Colwill and Chelsea teammate Noni Madueke took to Instagram to celebrate with their fans.

Madueke insisted that he and Colwill will be returning to Chelsea ahead of next season, with the latter reacting interestingly, possibly due to the speculation regarding his future.

TalkSPORT explained Colwill's behaviour as 'awkward', as the former Brighton loanee adds more fuel to the rumours that he could leave the club this summer.

Now, journalist Jones has discussed Colwill's future, insisting that he doesn't read too much into his Instagram antics.

What has Jones said about Colwill?

Jones has suggested that Colwill is keeping his cards close to his chest and he wants to keep negotiations professional this summer.

The journalist has also claimed that the indications are that Chelsea want to keep the defender.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I personally didn't read too much into it. I think that Colwill is keeping his cards close to his chest in a moment like this and he wants the negotiations to be done professionally and in a clear-cut manner.

"He doesn't want to be sending messages over social media, especially at a time when the club are in a new era, they've got a new manager. He wants to go about things in a very clear and precise way. The indications are that Chelsea want to keep him."

What's next for Colwill?

Understandably, Chelsea will be desperate to keep hold of Colwill, but it might not be easy.

With Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Thiago Silva as three of the Blues' options in the middle of defence, Colwill may feel that the competition is tough and he would benefit from a move away from Stamford Bridge.

With the likes of Tottenham, Brighton, and Liverpool all interested in securing his signature, Colwill certainly has some exciting options ahead of the new season.

What are Chelsea's plans for the rest of the summer?

Todd Boehly doesn't appear to be slowing down his spending in west London.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea could be in the market for Neymar, Rayan Cherki, and Mike Maignan this summer.

Italian reporter Rudy Galetti has also told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are still pushing to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.