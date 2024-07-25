Highlights Chelsea and Wrexham's fiery pre-season match included a scuffle between Levi Colwill and James McClean.

The pair began wrestling in the middle of the pitch after just two minutes and had to be broken apart by players and coaching staff.

It was the first game of Enzo Maresca's reign as Chelsea manager, with Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu netting in the eventful draw.

Chelsea's pre-season started in fiery fashion as young defender Levi Colwill was involved in a fight with Wrexham midfielder James McClean. Enzo Maresca started his reign as the Blues' boss with a 2-2 draw against the League One outfit.

It was the first game of each team's tour of the United States, with emotion pouring out inside the first few minutes of the affair. Christopher Nkunku opened the scoring for the Premier League side before the lower league opposition fought back to turn things around through Luke Bolton and Jack Marriott.

French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu scored an equaliser in the final 10 minutes as the two teams got their pre-season tours off to an eventful start. These friendly encounters are predominantly used for players to build up their fitness for the beginning of the domestic season with Chelsea looking to improve on their previous sixth-place finish in the top flight, while Wrexham embark on their first foray into the third tier of English football.

Chelsea 2-2 Wrexham - Statistics Chelsea Statistic Wrexham 2 Goals 2 75% Possession 25% 11 Total Shots 6 3 Shots on Target 4 13 Fouls 6 1 Yellow Cards 1 0 Red Cards 0

Players Scuffle in Pre-Season Friendly

There were only two minutes on the clock

With the match only two minutes old, the Premier League outfit were keeping possession of the ball when a brawl was sparked out of nowhere. Colwill passed the ball to his defensive partner Benoit Badiashile, but McClean lunged into a tackle as he did so.

The English defender took issue with the aggressive challenge and grabbed McClean by the shirt before the pair grappled for a moment before players and staff were able to run over to break it up. It's rare to see such incidents in friendly matches, but tempers can always flare due to the competitiveness of top players. View the incident below:

Colwill is one of the finest young players in world football, while McClean will be well-known to many Premier League fans. Wrexham's rise to prominence under Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has allowed the club to bring in some bigger-name players, such as Steven Fletcher and McClean - who previously played top-flight football for Sunderland and West Brom.

The Irishman is known to speak his mind and wasn't backing down from the scrap with Colwill. Maresca wouldn't have expected his time in the Chelsea hot seat to have started this way.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James McClean received 29 yellow cards and one red card during his time in the Premier League.

Maresca's Upcoming Challenge

He needs to quickly improve the club's fortunes.

Being brought in to replace Mauricio Pochettino - despite the Argentine's achievement of bringing European football back to Stamford Bridge - Pep Guardiola's former assistant has a huge task on his hands to guide the west London club back to the top of English football.

Pochettino's dismissal only goes to prove the ambition of the club's owners, and Maresca will need to hit the ground running to keep Todd Boehly and co happy. Players like Nkunku will need to step up after suffering disappointing debut seasons with the Blues. The French forward had a difficult time with injuries in his first season at the Bridge, but his goal against Wrexham can be the launchpad for the ex-RB Leipzig star.