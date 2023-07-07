Liverpool do hold an interest in signing Chelsea defender Levi Colwill at Anfield, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, the Reds will need to bring in reinforcements this summer.

Liverpool transfer news - Levi Colwill

The England youth international spent the last campaign on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, enjoying his first taste of Premier League football under Roberto De Zerbi.

Colwill, who has previously been described as 'astonishing', has now returned to Chelsea where he will be looking to begin pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino, but there's no doubt he will want assurances that he's going to play a key role next season.

According to the MailOnline, Colwill will hold talks with Pochettino directly regarding his future, with Brighton willing to pay £40m to sign him permanently.

With the Seagulls, the 20-year-old knows how valued he is at the Amex Stadium and he was given regular minutes to express himself in the first-team.

At Chelsea, Colwill might not feature as much as he might hope, considering the talent they have in this position.

According to football.london, Liverpool are now to step up their interest in the former Huddersfield Town loanee, but Chelsea are desperate to keep hold of the youngster this summer.

What has Jones said about Colwill?

Jones has suggested that there is some foundation to the rumour that Liverpool are keen on signing Colwill, and that it's increasingly likely that they will pursue a central defender in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There are rumours about Liverpool holding interest in Colwill and I do actually think there is some foundation to that rumour, I’ve heard whispers of it too. It seems increasingly likely Liverpool do look to sign a centre-back as well.

"The thing is, I really do not think Chelsea will sell Colwill. He’s exactly the type of player they need for the new era. If he was at another club, they would probably be trying to sign him.

"Brighton are obviously keen too but I reckon we could get to the first game of the new season and Colwill is in Chelsea’s starting eleven.

"He’s so highly thought of by anyone that works with him."

What's next for Liverpool?

With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip both now 31 years old, Jurgen Klopp could be in the market for a new defender as part of a long-term plan.

Colwill would certainly fit the bill, but it could be difficult to convince Chelsea to offload the centre-back.

The priority for the Merseyside club has been to sign a midfielder this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai coming through the door at Anfield.

However, they could need reinforcements in defence, too, after failing to finish inside the top four last term.

Liverpool conceded 47 Premier League goals last campaign, the same number as Chelsea who severely underperformed, and more than Aston Villa and Brentford.

Considering we're used to seeing Liverpool going toe-to-toe with Manchester City, improvements are needed.