Liverpool remain interested in signing young Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, but journalist Ben Jacobs has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it could be difficult for the Merseyside outfit to secure his signature in the January transfer window.

Colwill enjoyed an impressive season on loan with Brighton & Hove Albion which has prompted Chelsea to give him opportunities with Mauricio Pochettino's side this term. The 20-year-old has quickly become a regular at Stamford Bridge, even if primarily playing out of position at left-back. The west London club have a host of options in the middle of defence, so Colwill has been forced to settle for an unfamiliar role.

Liverpool have previously shown an interest in securing the signature of Colwill, but Chelsea have always been reluctant to allow him to depart. Colwill showed last season that he's capable of producing in a centre-back role in the Premier League, and there's no doubt he will be hoping to return to his natural position in the near future.

Liverpool reignite interest in Colwill

Back in July, talkSPORT reported that Liverpool were hoping to rival Brighton in the race to sign Colwill on a permanent deal for the summer transfer window. The rumours were circulating until early August, when it was announced that the young defender had signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge. Since then, Colwill has become a key figure under Pochettino, and you'd imagine their stance has remained the same - he's unlikely to be available for sale.

Levi Colwill Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 (2) 2nd Assists 1 =6th Aerials Won Per Game 2.1 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.2 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.3 =2nd Match rating 6.85 6th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 19/01/2024

Despite the Southampton-born defender signing a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge before the season began, Liverpool remain interested in signing Colwill. However, a report from 90min suggests that Chelsea have no interest in offloading their academy product, so the Merseyside outfit might have to look elsewhere for targets. Klopp is also said to have made personal contact with Colwill. Speaking on the centre-back, Pochettino suggested he could become one of the best centre-backs in the world...

"He's our player and he's going to continue with us. I am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it's only the first game with us after the season in Brighton. But I think he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England."

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool keeping an eye on the situation

Jacobs has suggested that Colwill, described as 'outstanding' by Pochettino, is still a player that Liverpool admire and they will continue to monitor his situation at Chelsea. The journalist adds that the west London club are in control of the situation, especially after he signed a new deal, and they aren't currently considering offloading the English defender. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think Chelsea are in control of the situation. Chelsea are not thinking about selling Colwill. Colwill is not thinking about leaving Chelsea. And it's only the fact that Liverpool see a longer-term window of opportunity that if it doesn't work out at Chelsea, if Chelsea don't get European football continually, the project doesn't work, if the player wants to play in a different position, of course, you're going to try and maximise that sort of situation that is purely hypothetical at this point. So I would say Liverpool will keep across the situation in the long run because their interest hasn't gone away."

