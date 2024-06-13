Highlights Levi Colwill is planning to hold face-to-face talks with Enzo Maresca when he arrives at Chelsea.

The Englishman wants guarantees that he'll be a regular starter next season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have no intention of selling Colwill, who has admirers at Liverpool and PSG.

Levi Colwill plans face-to-face Chelsea talks with Enzo Maresca as he looks for guarantees that he'll be a starting centre-back next season.

The Blues will dismiss any offers for the 21-year-old, who is contracted until 2029, with a club option for a further year. Their not-for-sale stance is firm this summer.

Colwill made 32 appearances in all competitions last season under Mauricio Pochettino, and was used at left-back in the early part. Centre-back is not only his preferred position, but one he is far more comfortable in.

Colwill and Fofana Expected to be Top Two Centre-Backs

New signing Tosin Adarabioyo is also expecting game time

Despite Thiago Silva departing for Fluminense, Chelsea have plenty of centre-backs at the club. Tosin Adarabioyo has arrived on a free transfer, with his height, set-piece threat and ball-playing skills all of appeal.

And there's no guarantee Trevoh Chalobah will depart. Chelsea want £25m, but Chalobah is content at Stamford Bridge and will only leave for a club with European football.

Wesley Fofana will be fit next season after recovering from an ACL injury and Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi (seasoned centre-back partners from their time at Monaco) are also at the club. And there's the popular Alfie Gilchrist, who is expected to be loaned to a Championship club in 2024/25. Leeds, Preston and Blackburn Rovers have all registered formative interest in a player sometimes compared to John Terry.

The expectation is Fofana and Colwill will be the go-to pairing, but Adarabioyo has moved on the premise of game time. Maresca is understood to have no issues fielding two right- or left-footed centre-backs together.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Levi Colwill captained Chelsea on two occasions last season, including the 2-1 defeat away at Manchester United.

The competition for places is naturally a welcome headache for the new Chelsea head coach, but one of his first tasks will be to reassure Colwill of his role. Chelsea's leadership feel they did this 12 months ago. They value Colwill extremely highly, so there is no suggestion they will entertain bids, or even put a price-tag on him in this window.

Colwill's England Absence Unfortunate

The Chelsea star failed to make Gareth Southgate's squad

Colwill realises he needs a strong season to force his way back into the England set up. 12 months ago, he had come off the back of an outstanding loan spell at Brighton, and was called "one of the best centre-backs in England" by then Chelsea manager Pochettino.

After Colwill - who reportedly earns £100,000-a-week according to Capology - won the Under-21 Euros in Georgia with England that summer, and impressed throughout, he was told directly by Gareth Southgate he stood a real chance of going to Euro 2024, and even competing with Harry Maguire for a starting spot. Yet even with Maguire injured and missing the tournament, Colwill did not make Southgate's squad.

Levi Colwill in the 2023-24 season Premier League Statistics (per 90) Appearances 23 Minutes 1800 Tackles 2.1 Interceptions 1.1 Clearances 2.8 Pass Success 83.4%

Colwill was somewhat unfortunate because a toe injury left him sidelined for 11 games between March and May, and came at exactly the wrong time with a view to forcing his way into Southgate's thinking.

Colwill Not Pushing to Leave Stamford Bridge

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and PSG all admire the defender

Colwill is not pushing to leave Chelsea now so much as seeking further clarification on Maresca's plan for him. He is well aware how Chelsea will treat any approaches this window.

Colwill has drawn recent interest from Bayern Munich. PSG and Liverpool can also be termed admirers. Both clubs don't think any move is feasible this summer and have made no attempt to even try and sign Colwill. They are playing the long game, and will reassess Colwill's situation in 2025.

It's a big 12 months for Colwill, since by summer 2025 he'll have a clearer sense of how likely he is to be selected for the 2026 World Cup. Chelsea believe his England career will take care of itself with consistent performances; and with Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup on the calendar next campaign, the club feel they have enough games to keep all their centre-backs happy.

Statistics according to WhoScored - correct as of 13-06-24.