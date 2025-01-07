Daniel Levy and Johan Lange have jetted out to France to try and complete a move for Randal Kolo Muani to join Tottenham this month, according to The Boy Hotspur.

The Lilywhites are desperate for reinforcements during the January transfer window to help Ange Postecoglou after a poor campaign so far which has been riddled with injuries, leaving the north London outfit sitting in 12th place in the Premier League with just 24 points from their 20 games so far.

One position that the Australian coach has identified is in the forward areas, and Paris Saint-Germain star Kolo Muani has been made available for transfer with Spurs on the hunt to add him to their options for the second half of the season.

Levy and Lange Jet Out to France to Seal Deal

£165,000-per-week deal waiting for 26-year-old

The France international has been made available by the Ligue 1 champions after falling out of favour under manager Luis Enrique, with the manager sidelining him and preferring to play the likes of Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos and Desire Doue as his striker instead.

Now according to a report, Spurs chiefs Levy and Lange have flown to France to get a head start on their rivals to bring the 26-year-old to the Premier League and seal a deal with PSG for this month.

It's believed any deal will cost around £55m, while it's believed Spurs are also willing to offer him a contract worth £165,000-per-week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium so he can come into the club and compete with Dominic Solanke for the number nine position while also competing with Heung-Min Son and Timo Werner on the left wing. Any deal is expected to see a fee paid up in 2026 rather than immediately.

Fabrizio Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT in his exclusive newsletter that Tottenham have asked for information on the striker's situation, suggesting a deal could advance quickly if the club to to pull the trigger.

Spurs have already been active in the January transfer window by sealing a deal for highly-rated goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky to compete with Guglielmo Vicario for the number one shirt, while it's believed a new defender or two could also make the switch this month before the February 3rd deadline.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 07/01/2025.