Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou remains under the cosh after some poor results in the Premier League - and if the Spurs hierarchy do decide to sack him, reports have stated that the Australian could be replaced by Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

Iraola came to the Cherries' helm in June 2023, and has rapidly changed their fortunes from a lower-half Premier League outfit to genuine European challengers, with an attractive style of football and 'phenomenal tactics' to boot. That has seen the Athletic Bilbao legend massively valued by clubs throughout the division - and Tottenham could be the ones to try and tempt him with a move to the capital in the coming weeks if Postecoglou is given his marching orders.

Report: Andoni Iraola 'Liked a Lot' by Tottenham Chiefs

The Bournemouth boss has impressed in the Premier League

The report from TEAMtalk states that Bournemouth boss Iraola is 'liked a lot' by the Tottenham hierarchy, and he would be a name up for consideration if Tottenham decided to sack Postecoglou after his torrid run of form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bournemouth's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals Scored 36 8th Goals Conceded 26 =5th Shots Taken Per Game 16.3 4th Shots Conceded Per Game 13.5 14th xG 45.66 3rd

Iraola is thought of as one of the best coaches in the Premier League, with the Cherries currently sitting in seventh place and only three points from a Champions League place, which is a superb achievement for a club of such small stature.

With a brand of attacking football that has seen them high up in the expected goals table, Iraola has also been touted as the man to replace Pep Guardiola if the Spaniard was to leave Manchester City, and he has strong interest from the continent.

Despite that, luring Iraola away from Bournemouth could be extremely difficult in mid-season given that the south coast club are 13 points clear of Tottenham in the Premier League table - and sources have stated that Iraola's full focus is on the Cherries and their quest for a first-ever European campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andoni Iraola has won 28 of his 68 games in charge of Bournemouth.

With the likes of Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo - both linked with Liverpool - firing alongside Evanilson and Justin Kluivert in the top-flight this season, with the latter having scored two hat-tricks away from home in the process, Bournemouth are one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Premier League. That is in no small part down to Iraola, who took over from Gary O'Neil to turn the Cherries from relegation candidates into top-half contenders.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-01-29.

