Tottenham Hotspur reportedly held talks with Massimiliano Allegri over potentially replacing Ange Postecoglou, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Spurs have continuously backed Postecoglou despite the club's ominous situation. The latest is that the Australian coach reportedly retains the full support of the higher-ups despite a 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the North London derby midweek, meaning they have lost 11 of 21 Premier League games and sit 15th in the table.

Postecoglou oversaw a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie. This opportunity for potential silverware might dictate Daniel Levy's reluctance to pull the plug on the 59-year-old. He has over two years on his contract and refuses to budge over his attacking playing style despite a defensive injury crisis.

Tottenham Held Talks With Allegri

No Offer Was Made To The Saudi Pro League-Linked Italian

Allegri reportedly held 'informal talks' with Tottenham chairman Levy but didn't receive an offer. This suggests the Lilywhites wanted to continue with Postecoglou, and it's not mentioned when these talks took place, but he was present at the club's stadium in November for a 2-2 draw against AS Roma in the Europa League.

The Italian tactician has been out of management since agreeing to terminate his contract with Juventus at the end of last season. Despite a tumultuous end to his second reign at the Allianz Stadium, he was a success with the Old Lady, winning the Coppa Italia in his final game in charge.

Allegri failed to deliver the Serie A title after returning to Juve in 2021, having previously won the Scudetto five times. But a manager hailed 'one of the best in Europe' by Mario Mandzukic wasn't without suitors after leaving for a second time last summer.

Massimiliano Allegri Stats Games As A Manager 804 Wins 435 Losses 185 Preferred Formation 3-5-2 Major Trophies Won 14

West Ham United made an offer to Allegri, but he rejected it. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Shabab and Belgium's national team were also snubbed by the 57-year-old. He appears to be considering an offer to become Al-Ahli's new manager, who have offered him a staggering two-year contract worth €50 million £42.2 million.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 18/01/2025.

Related Tottenham Want to Sign ‘Outstanding’ England International Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side could move for a brilliant defender this winter.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom

Bogert sent straight to your inbox