Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has received a major boost today in his bid re-hire Fabio Paratici after negotiations with AC Milan fell through, according to CalcioMercato.

Paratici had been in discussions to join the Serie A giants despite interest from Spurs, but the move now won't happen as things stand.

Paratici to AC Milan is Over

Huge boost for Tottenham after Levy talks

CalcioMercato report that a full agreement had been reached between Paratici and Milan in terms of both sporting and financial factors, but as the contracts were being drawn up to be signed an issue emerged involving clauses to do with the 52-year-old's ban from football.

Paratici is available to work again from June having been suspended from working worldwide in the sport last year, but a switch to the San Siro is unlikely with AC now going back to the drawing board and looking at alternative options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have lost 16 of their opening 30 league matches for the first time since 1977 under Ange Postecoglou.

Paratici left his role as Spurs' managing director of football last April having been found guilty, but he has continued to work with the north London club in a consultancy role, maintaining a relationship with Levy and attending matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Big Boost for Levy

The Spurs chairman wants Paratici to return