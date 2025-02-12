Ange Postecoglou still has the backing of the Tottenham Hotspur board despite a worrying run of results, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Spurs have endured a tough domestic spell, crashing out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup last week, but that has not necessarily worsened Postecoglou’s chances of keeping his job.

O’Rourke claims the Australian tactician remains supported at the club, with the board taking into account a severe injury crisis that has left as many as 11 first-team players unavailable.

The Lilywhites have won just three of their last seven games in all competitions and only five of their 11 matches in 2025.

Postecoglou ‘Avoids’ Spurs Sack

Despite a dire run of results

According to O’Rourke, Tottenham will not make a knee-jerk decision based on recent results but expect improvements in the coming weeks.

Spurs are currently 14th in the Premier League, just 10 points above the relegation zone, having won only once in their last five top-flight games.

They face Manchester United, Ipswich Town and Manchester City in their remaining fixtures this month and will be hopeful of welcoming back some key first-team players.

The Lilywhites have been without much of their first-choice backline recently, with Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie all sidelined.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Liverpool and Arsenal have scored more Premier League goals than Tottenham’s 48 this season.

Radu Dragusin was the latest defender to suffer a setback and may not return until December after sustaining an ACL injury.

Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert, James Maddison, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison have also been unavailable in recent weeks, though some could return against Man United on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Wins 8 Draws 3 Losses 13 Goals scored 48 Goals conceded 37 Points per game 1.13

