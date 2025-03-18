Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has reportedly been told by chairman Daniel Levy that his future could be on the line if they don't qualify for Europe next season - with their main hopes of doing so having to come by ending the club's trophy drought via the Europa League.

Newcastle winning the League Cup means that the north-east side are guaranteed a spot in the Europa League - and so if the Magpies finish outside the top seven in the Premier League, there will only be one space allocated to those above Eddie Howe's men in the table. That would mean Spurs would have to finish fifth to secure a spot in the Champions League, or sixth to finish in the Europa League - and as they are currently 13 points adrift of that sixth-placed standing with just nine games to go, it seems their main chance of securing continental football next season is via the Europa League.

Report: Levy Tells Postecoglou that Europe is 'The Minimum Requirement'

The Australian boss has been in turmoil at times throughout the campaign

However, despite the report by TBR Football claiming that Levy has told Postecoglou a place in European football for next season is seen as a 'minimum requirement' for Tottenham by the end of the season, their league standing may be the other alternative.

Ange Postecoglou's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output League rank Wins 10 =12th Losses 15 16th Goals scored 55 =2nd Goals conceded 43 13th xG against 53.69 5th

Levy has met with Postecoglou in recent weeks to inform the Australian boss as to what they expect from him in the final parts of the campaign. Having lost at Fulham over the weekend, it meant Spurs have recorded 15 defeats from just 29 Premier League games this season - losing more than half of their games.

The club is aware, however, that sacking Postecoglou would not speed up their chances of finding a new boss, with the likes of Andoni Iraola, Thomas Frank and Marco Silva all likely to see out the campaign at their current clubs.

And that means that Postecoglou will have to lead his side into battle in Europe to secure a continental spot next season, despite their poor form. They take on Eintracht Frankfurt over two legs in the quarter-finals, where they will face either Bodo/Glimt or Lazio in the semi-finals should they progress, and there will be hopes of getting to the final in Bilbao in May.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 42 of his 87 games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

But failure to progress could be pivotal in Postecoglou's career, and he has been made aware of that potential scenario by Levy.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-03-25.

1:11 Related Tottenham Keen to Hire 'Genius' Manager if They Sack Postecoglou Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is under pressure and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed a current Premier League boss is being considered

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.