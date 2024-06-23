Highlights Lewis Ferguson is a rising Scottish football talent making progress in Serie A and attracting interest from top Italian clubs, including Juventus and Napoli.

Ferguson's recent anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury has ruled him out of Euro 2024, and he is unlikely to play again this year.

Ferguson's hard-working style of play and tactical understanding under Thiago Motta in the 2023/24 season meant he was awarded the prestigious Bulgarelli Number 8 Award.

Lewis Ferguson is one of the brightest Scottish footballers currently. He might not be a household name in England yet, like Premier League players such as John McGinn and Andrew Robertson, but the Bologna midfielder is making serious progress in Serie A. He played a leading role in their qualification for next year's UEFA Champions League under the management of Thiago Motta and has attracted interest from the likes of Juventus, Napoli, and AC Milan.

A recent anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury has ruled the energetic midfielder out of Scotland's Euro 2024 squad. This is devastating news for Ferguson, as he played in both friendlies for his country in the March international break against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland. He praised Scotland manager Steve Clarke for being classy in the aftermath of the injury he suffered against Monza in April 2024. Ferguson will be hoping that his rehabilitation programme goes smoothly and that he is back on the pitch at some point in the 2024/25 campaign.

Lewis Ferguson's Career So Far

Lewis Ferguson is related to Derek and Barry Ferguson, who both played for Rangers and the Scottish national team. He played for the Rangers academy for four years between 2009 and 2013, before he was released at 14. He then joined Hamilton Academical, where he eventually made his professional debut. After making 14 appearances for Hamilton, Ferguson signed a contract with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in 2018. The midfielder spent four years at the Dons, making 169 appearances. In that time, he scored 37 goals and registered 23 assists. In the 2019/20 season, he was awarded the Scottish Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year.

Following his spell at Aberdeen, Ferguson was signed by Italian side Bologna in the summer of 2022 for a deal worth £3 million. This payment was split into £2.1 million up front, with an extra £900,000 in add-ons. In his first season for the Rossoblu, he made 33 appearances, scoring seven goals, including one against Napoli in May 2023. The Scot was a regular in Thiago Motta's side, largely playing as an attacking midfielder. Ferguson was promoted to Bologna captain in October 2023 following more consistent showings under the former Inter Milan midfielder. He played a key role in helping the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 60 years, before his injury in April 2024.

The ACL injury has ruled him out of Euro 2024, where he was set to play an important role for Clarke's side, as his minutes were increasing for the national team. So far, Ferguson has made 12 appearances for Scotland, including two starts. The Bologna midfielder also played for Scotland Under 19s and Under 21s. He will be hoping that post-surgery, he will extend the number of caps he has made for the senior team and will be eyeing qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Lewis Ferguson Career Stats Team Years Spent Appearances Goals Assists Hamilton Academical 2017-2018 (Professionally) 14 0 5 Aberdeen 2018-2022 169 37 23 Bologna 2022-Current 66 13 5

Lewis Ferguson's Position

Ferguson can play as a deep-lying midfielder, a number eight, and also as an attacking midfielder behind the striker. Throughout his career, he has largely played as a central midfielder, but in recent times, he has been deployed just behind the striker. In the 2023/24 campaign, Motta played Ferguson as an attacking midfielder 27 times in his 33 appearances for Bologna.

The goal threat that the Scotsman carries, as well as his work rate, has helped him transition to a higher position on the pitch at club level. He is versatile, though, and even played as a left-winger in the first game of the Serie A season against AC Milan. For Scotland, Clarke has played Ferguson in deeper and wider roles. In a friendly against France in October 2023, he played 90 minutes as a right-winger, while in the next international match a month later, he came on as a central midfielder in a 4-3-3 formation.

Stats Via Position Position Appearances Goals Assists Central Midfield 151 28 30 Attacking Midfield 77 16 4 Defensive Midfield 13 4 0 Left-Winger 4 1 0 Centre-Forward 2 0 0 Second Striker 1 1 0

Lewis Ferguson's Style of Play

Ferguson is a tenacious midfielder who is adept at winning the ball back high in the opposition's defensive third. Given Motta's emphasis on possession-based football, regaining the ball quickly and sustaining pressure are critical to his game model. As a result, Ferguson has been pushed higher up in Motta's system so that he can press the opposition's defensive players effectively. The Scottish player is also comfortable in possession and is a creative spark in Bologna's team, who can provide chances for the likes of Joshua Zirkzee. Ferguson's ability to create chances not only through tireless counterpressing but also through breaking defensive lines to supply Zirkzee has been a key tactical aspect of the Serie A side.

Motta has always been complimentary of Ferguson's ability in and out of possession. In an interview with Italian media, Motta heralded the Scotsman for his vital tactical role, which was significant for Bologna's impressive form in the 2023/24 season.

"He's a really interesting player. He knows what positions to take up. He’s not selfish. He scores and gets into the box. He’s very disciplined in the defensive side of the game. He’s always looking at what his team-mates are doing and adapting. He’s exemplary."

Ferguson has undoubtedly flourished under the 2010 Champions League winner. The system is extremely flexible and allows the Scottish midfielder to occupy a number of roles in possession. He can drop into wide right and left roles when Bologna have the ball to create space for other players, in the knowledge that if they lose the ball, he has the engine to go and win the ball back. With Motta's impending departure to Juventus, it will be intriguing to see who Bologna appoint next and how that will fit into Ferguson's industrious style of play when he returns from injury.

Similar players to Lewis Ferguson as per FBREF # Player Team Nation 1 Lee Jae-Sung Mainz 05 South Korea 2 Giacomo Bonaventura Fiorentina Italy 3 Fiorent Mollet Nantes France 4 Jon Guridi Alaves Spain 5 Lucas Paqueta West Ham United Brazil

Lewis Ferguson's Contract Status

In July 2023, the 24-year-old midfielder signed a new contract with Bologna that is set to end in June 2027. Before his injury, there were reports of various Serie A clubs interested in Ferguson, including Napoli and Juventus, who, as already mentioned, are now managed by Motta. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT earlier in 2024, transfer insider Dean Jones also revealed that Premier League sides like Aston Villa and Everton have also looked at signing Ferguson.

It is worth mentioning that if he is sold from Bologna, Aberdeen will have a 15 per cent sell-on clause as part of the deal they negotiated in 2022. However, it is now unlikely that he will play again in 2024 due to an ACL injury, which will take over half a year to recover from, confirming this back in May.

"I had surgery three weeks ago. It's been really difficult physically and mentally. I've never really had an injury before but I've started to accept that it's a long journey back and I'm ready to take it on. I don't want to put a time on it, but it will be at least six or seven months before I'm training again."

It is clearly a long road back to playing consistent football, but the Bologna midfielder will be hoping that he can get back in time to play in the UEFA Champions League. Whether he can rediscover his form from the 2023/24 season, which saw him given the Bulgarelli Number 8 Award, remains to be seen. This award is given to the best-performing midfielder in the Italian top division, with previous winners including Daniele de Rossi and Sandro Tonali. If he can reach similar levels when he recovers from his injury, Scotland will have an extremely talented and experienced player in the years to come.

Bulgarelli Number 8 Award - Last Five Winners Season Winner Club 2018/19 Nicolo Barella Cagliari 2020/21 Manuel Locatelli Sassuolo 2021/22 Sandro Tonali AC Milan 2022/23 Davide Frattesi Sassuolo 2023/24 Lewis Ferguson Bologna

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.