Newcastle United have now completed the signing of former Chelsea defender Lewis Hall, and journalist Dean Jones has provided some insight on Eddie Howe’s feelings behind his new addition, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe needed reinforcements and Hall can bring some versatility to his squad.

Newcastle United news – Lewis Hall

Hall completed his move to Newcastle on Tuesday for a fee which could total £35m from Chelsea due to an obligation to buy clause, according to Sky Sports.

The Slough-born youngster is only 18 years old, so clearly Newcastle are thinking long-term with this signing, but he had already broken into the Chelsea first-team before his move to the North East.

Hall featured 12 times for Chelsea during his time at Stamford Bridge and has played in multiple positions during his short career.

Throughout his spell with the Chelsea first-team and youth sides, Hall has played as a left-back, left-midfielder, and even in a central role in the middle of the park, as per Transfermarkt.

Dan Burn has featured in an unfamiliar left-back role during his time at St James’ Park, so we could see Hall utilised in this position under Howe.

Newcastle fans will have to be patient with Hall considering his age, but the youngster was named Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Season in May, highlighting how highly rated he was in west London.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into Newcastle’s latest addition.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Hall?

Jones has suggested that Howe is delighted that the Magpies have got this deal over the line.

The journalist adds that he’s heard excellent things about Hall and his application as a young player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It’s a lovely little manoeuvre from Newcastle and one that will benefit them over a good number of years.

“Eddie Howe is so delighted to have pulled this deal off, the sort of Chelsea academy player that really should be continuing in London but suddenly sold off because of their new recruitment strategy.

“He’s a really big talent, someone that can still be moulded and sculpted to play the Newcastle way.

“I've heard good things about his application too and these are all massively important factors in terms of getting the build of Newcastle’s squad right before they start making major moves for big names."

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Newcastle?

It could be quiet end to the transfer window for Newcastle after securing the signature of Hall.

Before the former Chelsea player signed on the dotted line at St James’ Park, Howe claimed that if the Magpies were to bring in another player, that would be the end of their business.

He said: “I think if we were able to bring a player in, that would be our transfer business concluded unless there were injuries within our own players.”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle would love to bring in Edmond Tapsoba or Antonio Silva, but Financial Fair Play regulations means Hall could be their last incoming before the window slams shut in September.