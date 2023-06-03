Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both gave their views of the incident that saw them collide during Spanish GP qualifying.

The second period of the session saw a number of surprises with Sergio Perez slipping off of the track and out before Q3, whilst Russell was also eliminated before the final top ten shootout.

One of the other key talking points from Q2, though, was the clash that Russell and his team-mate Hamilton had along the pit-straight, with Russell initially on the right hand side of the track, before moving back left to go around Carlos Sainz, with Hamilton then on the same piece of tarmac and sustaining damage to his front wing.

Things could have been a lot worse for Merc, with Hamilton going on to make Q3 in the end, and both drivers reflected on the incident after the session as they spoke to the press here in Barcelona:

"We were sent out at much different times," said Hamilton.

"I was on the out-lap, everyone was starting [their fast laps] at turn 12 and so when I came to turn 12 and no-one was ahead I got on the gas and started to pick up the pace.

"I got around turn 13 and thought George was going into the pitlane, but then he came back across which was obviously a bit confusing. I think he had bailed out of his first lap, [so I went behind him] just in case he was giving me a tow. He started to move right and I was like 'oh he is giving me a tow' and then I moved to the left and he came back across, so it was just a misunderstanding."

Russell said, meanwhile:

"[It was] just a massive miscommunication. I was just looking ahead trying to get slipstream from Carlos and then next thing Lewis was there so we need to talk internally how that happened because with two team-mates that should never happen.

"But it wasn't either ones fault. I just think Lewis didn't know I was starting a lap."

Ultimately, the two Mercedes cars looked as though they have a fair amount of pace over the course of qualifying and they'll hope they can make progress tomorrow in the race.

Hamilton starts in P4 whilst Russell goes from P12, and a double points finish is well within the realms of possibility for them on Sunday.