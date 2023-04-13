F1 pundit Billy Monger believes Lewis Hamilton will end his career with Mercedes rather than moving elsewhere.

Hamilton's current contract with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the 2023 campaign and there has been some speculation that he might end up moving away from the team and embark on a new challenge before retiring from the sport.

However, such reports appear to be a direct clash with what Hamilton and the team themselves have said, and the most likely course of action does seem to be that the Briton will indeed extend his stay and association with the Silver Arrows sooner rather than later.

Certainly, that seems to be the thought process of Billy Monger, who has recently launched new F1 podcast Lift The Lid alongside Johnny Herbert.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Monger explained why he thinks Hamilton will be staying with the Brackley-based team rather than ending his F1 journey in different coloured overalls:

"In my head he stays at Mercedes for the rest of his career, unless it gets to a stage where he's got no chance of being competitive with them.

"I know that they're going through that sort of period now where they're not able to fight for championships and wins but with Mercedes' track record over the last few years, you'd expect them to eventually get back on top of that. I think that's what he thinks will happen as well.

"I think he will probably stay there until the end of his career, unless someone with a very competitive car offers him a seat.

"The only other place I can really see him is Ferrari, because Christian Horner has kind of come out and said that he probably won't be at Red Bull anytime soon. So, yeah, I'm still going to go for Mercedes, I think, to the end of his career."

Mercedes fans would surely like to see Hamilton staying around until the end of his career, and we'll just have to wait for an official announcement on his future.

