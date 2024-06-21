Highlights An anonymous email has been sent around the Formula 1 community, claiming that Lewis Hamilton is being sabotaged by Mercedes due to his impending switch to Ferrari.

The Brit will be swapping Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the current season, ending his long-term association with Toto Wolff's side, where he has won numerous Drivers' & Constructors' Championships.

Hamilton and his teammate George Russell have both discussed said email, playing it down ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

In an anonymous email sent to the F1 community this week, there have been claims made regarding Lewis Hamilton and his current relationship with his Mercedes team. The unknown emailer, who claims to work for Toto Wolff’s side, believes that since it was announced that the seven-time world champion would join Ferrari next season, there are people working for the constructors trying to sabotage him.

The email, which was sent on the 10th of June, just a day after the Canadian Grand Prix, has been made to look like it was sent by an employee at Mercedes, however, the German team have denied all claims that the email was sent from a staff member and that it is more likely to be a Hamilton fan, who is just unhappy about the current state of affairs.

Mercedes have managed to track down the IP address of where the email came from, however, they cannot find the source of the sender. Hamilton claims he had no idea about the email, despite it being sent just a day after he finished fourth in Montreal, just one place behind his teammate George Russell. The email was sent to all major players in F1, including all the top journalists, suggesting there is a chance that the sender is well-connected.

Staying with the well-connected theme, a Daily Mail reporter claims a source close to him, who was sent the email, believes there is a lot of accuracy behind what has been sent and that there is a general feeling around the paddock that Hamilton is being held back. Below, you can see what the email said in full.

The Email in Full

"Some of us in the team are unhappy about the systematic sabotaging of Lewis, his car, his tyre strategy, his race strategy, and his mental health. Lewis is excluded and some underhanded (sic) things are going on that people need to be aware of. Ask the questions and the truth will come out. It is all in the data and is recorded. With the exception of Bono (Peter Bonnington, Hamilton's race engineer) and those of us who love Lewis, others are on a dangerous course that could ultimately be life-threatening to Lewis, other drivers, even the public. A cold tyre strategy is a death warrant."

Hamilton & Russell Respond to Anonymous Email

Ahead of this weekend's Spanish GP in Barcelona, Hamilton and his teammate Russell, who is currently leading the former champ by 14 points, sat before the press and were questioned on the recent email.

"They know we have been a strong team and worked hard together. It is easy to get emotional. I only commented on the last race about my performance. We need support, not negativity," Hamilton answered. "Of course, things can always be done better within the team and that comes through conversations and communication. That is something we are consistently working on. We all want to finish on a high and I feel we owe that to our long-term relationship."

Russell then went on to tell the press he doesn’t use social media that much, saying: "I don't look on Instagram or Twitter. You see funny things on social media, and it keeps you up to date, but, on the flip side, everybody, and not just me, in the limelight, receives negativity. It is not something I have seen, I have heard about it, and it is never nice to hear it, but that is the world we live in and, unfortunately, any person in the public eye is facing it."

Mercedes have been asked to comment on the matter, however, are yet to make a statement as of writing this article.