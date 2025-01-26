Lewis Hamilton’s first week at Ferrari might have been cause for celebration for some, but for one person in particular it caused a raised brow. Jeremy Clarkson wasn't impressed with the Brit's first official visit to Maranello and even accused the seven-time world champion of playing up to the cameras.

Hamilton completed off his first week at the Prancing Horse with a test drive around the team’s circuit, Fiorano. He completed 30 laps of the track in a 2023 Ferrari, with hundreds of fans lining up around the track to get a glimpse of the new driver. After completing his run, a car took him out on track once again, but this time, the former Mercedes man got out to greet the fans that had been waiting, taking some time to thank them for being there and welcoming him to their team.

Some might have seen this as a nice gesture, but Clarkson didn’t see things in the same light, saying that Hamilton is “more of a celebrity than a racing driver."

Jeremy Clarkson Unhappy With Lewis Hamilton's Behaviour

The former Top Gear presenter didn't like the way the Brit went about his business