In just his second testing session with Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton has been involved in a high-speed crash, causing 'serious damage' to the vehicle in the process.

The Brit is currently in Barcelona with his new team and new teammate, Charles Leclerc, preparing for the 2025 season, which gets underway in Australia in March. However, the current session has been seriously delayed due to the crash involving the seven-time world champion this morning, the 29th of January.